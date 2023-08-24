Angels’ Ohtani has torn UCL, will not pitch rest of season

Shohei Ohtani has pitched his last game this season for the Los Angeles Angels and it is unclear Thursday if he will need surgery to repair a tear in his elbow ligament.
Ohtani left Wednesday’s game against the visiting Cincinnati Reds at Angel Stadium in the second inning, the first of a doubleheader. He hit a home run in the first inning, his American League-leading 44th, but the Angels lost the game, 9-4.
Angels general manager Perry Minasian said after the second game of the doubleheader that Ohtani has a tear in his elbow ligament and won’t pitch the rest of the season. Ohtani had Tommy John surgery after his 2018 season, the year he won the American League Rookie of the Year.
He doubled and scored in the second game of the doubleheader choosing to play despite the tear in his elbow ligament. The Reds won the second game, 7- 3.
The Angels received a double dose of bad news on Wednesday night. Three-time American League MVP Mike Trout was placed on the injured list for at least 10 days as he is recovering from surgery on a broken bone in his hand. He played in Tuesday’s game but was out of the lineup on Wednesday.
Ohtani faced six batters in the opening game and threw 26 pitches. He left with a 2-2 count on Christian Encarnarcion-Strand.
Ohtani missed his previous scheduled start to rest his arm. Injuries have cut short five of his outings in 2023. He left games because of blisters, a cracked fingernail and hand cramping.
Ohtani had missed only two games all season heading into Thursday, none since May 2.