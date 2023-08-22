Pasadena woman slain in apparent domestic-related shooting

| Photo courtesy of the Pasadena Police Department

A woman was shot and killed in Pasadena Monday in what police said was an apparent incident of domestic violence and a parolee suspected of killing her was arrested.

Pasadena Police Department officers responded to the 200 block of South Raymond Avenue, near Del Mar Boulevard, at 10:02 a.m. regarding a shots fired call, according to Lt. Monica Cuellar, the department’s press information officer.

Officers located Jamila Elysse Moss, 34, of Pasadena, down on the exterior portion of an apartment complex. Moss was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, Cuellar said.

Officers quickly identified an apartment unit within the complex connected to the victim, established a containment around the complex and determined the domestic violence shooting suspect was barricaded inside the apartment unit, Cuellar said.

SWAT teams, as well as crisis negotiators, from both the Pasadena and Glendale police departments, responded to the shooting scene, Cuellar said.

After several hours, which included moments of negotiating, Guary Lonnie Shuford III, of Los Angeles, surrendered to SWAT officers without incident, Cuellar said.

Shuford, 32, is on parole for robbery, police said.

As a precaution, Metro A (Blue) Line rail service was interrupted between the Fillmore and Memorial Park stations, and buses were routed away from the area.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

The homicide was the second of the year in Pasadena, Cuellar told City News Service. There were seven homicides in Pasadena in 2022, Cuellar said.