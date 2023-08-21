fbpx OC deputies wound man suspected in stabbing death of female
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / OC deputies wound man suspected in stabbing death of female

OC deputies wound man suspected in stabbing death of female

Crime Aug 21, 2023
| Photo courtesy of DASHBOT/Wikimedia Commons (CC0)
by
share with

Orange County sheriff’s deputies wounded a man suspected of stabbing two people Sunday at a Lake Forest apartment complex, including one victim, who died.

The deputies were dispatched at 12:18 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 21000 block of Osterman Road to investigate a female suffering from stab wounds outside her apartment, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Department statement.

Deputies were directed to an apartment, where they confronted a man in his 20s and shot him at 12:32 p.m., sheriff’s officials said.

The deputies located another female victim inside the apartment suffering from several stab wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

The deputies provided lifesaving measures to a wounded woman outside the apartment and to the suspect until paramedics arrived and took them to a hospital for treatment, officials said. Their conditions were not available.

It was believed the man and the two females were related, according to sheriff’s officials. The ages of the victims were not released.

The suspect’s name will be released when he is booked into the Orange County Jail.

Footage from the deputies’ body-worn cameras will be released in accordance with the law and after consultation with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, officials said.

More from Crime

Crime Aug 19, 2023
share with
Shooting-related happenings this past week in LA County by
Crime Aug 19, 2023
share with
Hemet police officer charged with using excessive force during arrest by
Crime Aug 19, 2023
share with
Ex-Chapman law dean aims for delay in disbarment hearings by
Crime Aug 18, 2023
share with
Pasadena man pleads guilty to machine gun possession by
Crime Aug 17, 2023
share with
Capitol breach: Los Angeles resident indicted for conspiracy by
Crime Aug 17, 2023
share with
Police agencies create joint task force on smash-and-grabs by
More
Skip to content