SoCal counties’ unemployment rates mostly hold steady in July

Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 4.9% in July, the same as the previous month, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The 4.9% rate was above the 4.3% rate from July 2022.

In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers were not available, the July unemployment rate was 3.6%, down slightly from 3.7% the previous month.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6% in July, 4.6% in June and 3.8% in July 2022. The comparable figures for the nation were 3.5% in July, 3.6% in June and 3.5% a year ago.

Total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County decreased by 25,800 positions between June and July to reach more than 4.6 million.

The government sector showed the biggest decline thanks to the “end-of-the-school-year pattern,” shedding 35,900 jobs, the EDD reported.

Riverside County

The unemployment rate remained at a steady 5% last month in Riverside County, according to the EDD.

The countywide jobless rate in July, based on preliminary EDD estimates, remained the same as in June, when the rate was also 5%.

According to figures, the July rate was nearly a full percentage point above the year-ago level, when countywide unemployment stood at 4.2%.

An estimated 56,900 county residents were recorded as out of work last month, and 1,085,700 were employed, according to EDD.

Total nonfarm employment in Riverside and San Bernardino counties decreased by 9,400 positions between June and July while agricultural employment decreased by 1,800, according to figures.

Bi-county data indicated that the government sector lost the most of any other sector over the month with 12,900 jobs, 12,700 of which were in local government, according to the EDD.

Additional losses were recorded in the financial activities, real estate and rental and leasing, finance and insurance, professional and business services, and private education and health services, which altogether lost 2,400 jobs, data showed.

The construction sector expanded by 3,100 positions while civil engineering construction remained unchanged, according to officials.

San Diego County

The unemployment rate in San Diego County decreased to 3.9% in July, up from 4% in June, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

July’s unemployment rate was more than July 2022’s rate of 3.4%. Last month’s rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.8% for California and 3.8% for the nation during the same period.

According to the EDD, between June 2023 and July 2023, nonfarm employment decreased by 13,700, from 1,582,300 to 1,568,600, while agricultural employment declined by 100 jobs.

The largest dip was represented in government jobs, where “the academic recess during the summer months drove down payrolls by 14,400 jobs,” according to the EDD report. The job reduction as a result of public school breaks, centered on an average-sized seasonal decline of 12,600 jobs in local government educational services.

Construction, which usually sees job growth in the summer, recorded an uncharacteristic decline of 2,000 jobs — 1,600 of which were specialty trade contractors such as electricians, plumbers and heating and air conditioning technicians.

Leisure and hospitality saw the most gains, with 2,100 jobs added — 1,300 in accommodation and food services.

Trade, transportation, and utilities added 1,000 jobs over the month. Other industries that posted month-over job additions include manufacturing, up 900; other services, up 100; and financial activities, also up 100.

Between July 2022 and July 2023, nonfarm employment increased by 39,300 — a gain of 2.6%. Agricultural employment decreased by 100, from 10,000 to 9,900.

According to the EDD, private education and health services reported the largest year-over July expansion in over two decades, with an addition of 15,200 jobs — 13,500 of which came in health care and social assistance.

Leisure and hospitality added 12,500 jobs over the last year. This industry has added jobs in ten of the last twelve months and has reached a record high at 211,900 jobs, the EDD report read. Other gainers include other services with a gain of 4,700, government up 4,000, trade, transportation, and utilities up 1,500 and financial activities up 1,500.

Construction and information reported the largest year-over job declines with 600 and 400 respectively.