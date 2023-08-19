Hurricane prompts cancellation of CicLAvia, rescheduling of games

| Image courtesy of CicLAvia

Numerous weekend events across the Southland have been postponed, canceled or revised ahead of Sunday’s expected landfall of Hurricane Hilary — and more events figure to join the list.

Here’s a roundup of what’s been put on hold as the Southland braces for the storm:

CicLAvia: The planned “CicLAvia — Koreatown Meets Hollywood” was canceled Friday.

“While CicLAvia has always gone on rain or shine, the weather on Sunday is just too unpredictable,” organizers said in a statement. “The forecast indicates that heavy rain will not fall until later in the day on Sunday, but for the safety of everyone coming from near and far, CicLAvia-Koreatown meets Hollywood has been canceled.”

Dodgers and Angels: Both teams’ planed Sunday games will be played a part of split doubleheaders Saturday.

The Dodgers will face the Miami Marlins at noon and 6:10 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets and parking for the Sunday game will be honored at the noon contest Saturday. For those that can’t attend Saturday’s early game at the rescheduled time and bought their tickets directly from the Dodgers, there will be instructions sent next week on how to exchange the originally purchased ticket for a select future game this season.

The Angels will face the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:07 p.m. and 6:07 p.m. Saturday. Information about fans with tickets for what would have been Sunday’s game but cannot attend the early Saturday game is available at angels.com/rain.

LAFC: The Los Angeles Football Club-Colorado Rapids game scheduled for Sunday has been postponed to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets purchased for Sunday’s match will be honored for the rescheduled game on Wednesday.

Galaxy: Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Galaxy and Real Salt Lake at Dignity Health Sports Park has been rescheduled for Oct. 14. The rescheduled game will also include the induction of the late coach Sigi Schmid into the club’s Ring of Honor as had been planned for Sunday.

Tickets originally purchased for the Sunday date will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Gloria Molina Grand Park’s Sunday Sessions will be held on a virtual basis from 3-8 p.m. at twitch.tv/grandpark_la. The event will be headlined by DJ Rich Medina with virtual offerings from DJ Roxcizzle, KG Superstar, DJ Adé and Lacey IQ, the Texas-born, Los Angeles-settled electronic music creator, remixer and DJ.

The Park team was prepared to undertake numerous precautions to allow the event to proceed on Sunday. However, with input from its safety and security partners, including the intelligence and data from the National Weather Service’s precise monitoring system, the park team determined the closure was in the best interest of all onsite.

Sunday’s planned Guatemalan music concert at Levitt Pavilion in McArthur Park featuring Sara Curruchich, DJ Boris and Los Chapincitos Los Angeles has been canceled.

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach will temporarily close the festival’s Fine Art Show and cancel Pageant of the Masters performances on Sunday and Monday.