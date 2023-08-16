Off-duty LA County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot by Fontana police

| Photo courtesy of Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash

Authorities Wednesday identified an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot by police on a golf course in Fontana.

Alejandro Diaz, 45, of Fontana, was shot at about 3:55 p.m. Tuesday at the Sierra Lakes Golf Club in the 16600 block of Clubhouse Drive and later died at a hospital, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“It is standard protocol through a memo of agreement with the Fontana Police Department that the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department investigates (lethal force encounters) involving Fontana Police Department’s officers,” San Bernardino sheriff’s officials said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details were being released, authorities said.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic shooting incident involving our off-duty deputy who passed away yesterday,” the LASD said in a statement Wednesday morning.

“We are in close communication with Fontana Police Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department as they conduct their ongoing investigation. This incident is extremely difficult for the family, our personnel, and the officers involved,” the statement said.

According to KTLA5, the incident began in the area of the Sierra Lakes Golf Club when authorities received a 911 call that a man was in a dispute at a nearby home.

The man was said to be distraught and drinking before firing shots into a wall of the home, the station reported.

A caller reported that the man left the home and headed to the golf course carrying two guns. A witness said the man fired multiple shots after walking onto the golf course.

“Just started shooting. Shooting up everything. Scaring the golfers, shooting at the police. It seems that mental health is real. He lost his edge and just started shooting up the neighborhood,” neighbor Myesha Dowe told the station.

The man was confronted by police and was shot, KTLA5 reported. Investigators have not confirmed if shots were fired by the suspect on the course or if any shots were fired at officers.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact the sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME, or go to www.wetip.com.