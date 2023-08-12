Southern California average gasoline prices steadily rise

| Photo courtesy of Gene Gallin/Unsplash

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the 20th consecutive day, increasing 2.2 cents to $5.216, its highest amount since Nov. 22.

The average gasoline price has increased 24.4 cents over the past 20 days, including 2.2 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of increases follows a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 2.2 cents.

The average price is 6.8 cents more than one week ago and 24 cents higher than one month ago but 18.9 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.278 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average gasoline price rose for the 12th consecutive day and 18th time in 19 days, increasing 2.5 cents to $5.17, its highest amount since Nov. 21. It has risen 26.9 cents over the past 19 days, including 2.8 cents Friday.

The Orange County average price is 8 cents more than one week ago and 24.8 cents higher than one month ago but 13.3 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.289 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The per-gallon average gasoline price in Riverside County rose Saturday for the 21st consecutive day, increasing 1.9 cents to $5.099, its highest amount since Nov. 22.

The average price has risen 25.7 cents over the past 21 days, including 2 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of increases follows a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 1.7 cents.

The average price is 6.6 cents more than one week ago and 26.7 cents higher than one month ago but 17 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.274 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average gasoline price rose for the 21st time in 25 days, increasing a half-cent to $3.846. It rose 17 consecutive days, was unchanged last Saturday and Monday, dropped two-tenths of a cent Sunday and a half-cent Tuesday and resumed increasing Wednesday.

The national average price has risen 28.3 cents over the past 25 days, including 1.3 cents Friday. It is 1.5 cents more than one week ago and 30.5 cents higher than one month ago but 13.2 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.17 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“We appear to be at a fork in the road when it comes to which direction gas prices will take — up or down,” Andrew Gross, AAA national public relations manager, said in a statement. “The summer heat that kept people home and suppressed refinery production has eased for now, so we have to look at the cost of oil to determine if the recent price climb is ending. More expensive oil will likely lead to higher prices, so stay tuned.”