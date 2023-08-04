Presidential candidate Tim Scott to speak at CA GOP Convention in Anaheim

Yet another presidential hopeful Friday joined the roster of speakers for the upcoming California Republican Party Convention in Anaheim, with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott set to attend.
Scott will address the convention on its opening day, Sept. 29.
“I am excited to welcome back Senator Tim Scott to our convention stage,” state GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said in a statement. “He has been a champion for South Carolinians throughout his career and has exemplified perseverance, and dedication. He is an influential force to our Party, inspiring future generations and advocating for policies that promote prosperity for all Americans. I look forward to hearing him address California Republicans on how he would get our nation back on the right track as our next president.”
Scott will be speaking at the convention on the same day two fellow presidential hopefuls — former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Trump is scheduled to speak at a luncheon, while DeSantis will speak that evening.
The three-day event will be held at the Anaheim Marriott hotel.