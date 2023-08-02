fbpx Average SoCal gasoline prices post biggest rise since Nov. 27
Average SoCal gasoline prices post biggest rise since Nov. 27

Average SoCal gasoline prices post biggest rise since Nov. 27

Business Aug 02, 2023
| Photo by AZ-BLT/Envato Elements
by
share with

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Wednesday for the 10th consecutive day and 11th time in 12 days, increasing 1.2 cents to $5.122, its highest amount since Nov. 27.

The average price has increased 14.4 cents over the past 12 days, including 1.9 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The run of increases follows a five-day streak of decreases totaling 2.2 cents.

The average gasoline price is 11.5 cents more than one week ago and 21.3 cents higher than one month ago but 50.3 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.372 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price resumed increasing, rising 1.3 cents to $5.058, its highest amount since Nov. 27.

The Orange County average price is 12.2 cents more than one week ago and 21 cents higher than one month ago, but 46.4 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.401 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The 11th consecutive increase pushed the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County to its highest amount since Nov. 27 Wednesday, rising 1.6 cents to $4.995.

The average price has risen 15.3 cents over the past 11 days, including 1.8 cents Tuesday. The streak of increases follows a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 1.7 cents.

The average price is 11.8 cents more than one week ago and 21.7 cents higher than one month ago, but 51.3 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.378 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose for the 15th consecutive day, increasing 2.3 cents to $3.803. It has increased 24 cents over the past 15 days, including 2.3 cents Tuesday. It is 11.6 cents more than one week ago and 26.8 cents higher than one month ago but 38.6 cents less than one year ago.

The national average has dropped $1.213 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

