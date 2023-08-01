fbpx LAPD, union tentative four-year contract addresses adding personnel
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / LAPD, union tentative four-year contract addresses adding personnel

LAPD, union tentative four-year contract addresses adding personnel

Los Angeles Aug 01, 2023

LAPD graduation in 2018. | Photo courtesy of Eric Garcetti (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

by
share with

A tentative agreement was announced Tuesday between the city and the union representing Los Angeles Police Department officers, sergeants, detectives and lieutenants, with the mayor’s office insisting it would improve recruitment and retention efforts through increased starting salaries and incentives.

“My number-one job is to keep Angelenos safe,” Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement announcing the agreement. “Like many major cities across America, our police department is enduring a hiring and retention crisis so we are taking critical action. In April, I proposed a budget to address concerns within the Los Angeles Police Department and to provide investments to hire more police officers, expedite the hiring process, and improve retention. Today’s contract is consistent with those goals.”

According to the mayor’s office, staffing at LAPD has declined by more than 1,000 officers since the beginning of 2020, and the agency is expected to lose hundreds more in the coming year due to retirements and resignations.

Furthermore, since 2017, LAPD has lost more than 430 officers in their first year and a half of duty, and a significant number leave for other agencies before serving for 10 years, according to the mayor’s office.

According to Bass’ office, the proposed contract will increase the starting base salary by 11%, with 3% increases in base salary annually each year of the contract. The proposal also includes “retention pay incentives” aimed at keeping officers in the LAPD “for the long term.”

The contract also improves health, life and dental insurance benefits, according to the mayor’s office.

The contract is subject to approval by union members.

More from Los Angeles

Los Angeles Aug 01, 2023
share with
Anchorage mayor proposes to move homeless to LA, warmer climates by and
Los Angeles Aug 01, 2023
share with
LA council approves $3M for community projects in underserved areas by
Environment Aug 01, 2023
share with
Port of LA recycling facility marks sustainability milestone by
Education Aug 01, 2023
share with
LAUSD Board Member Jackie Goldberg to retire by
Los Angeles Aug 01, 2023
share with
LA rent-debt deadline: Officials emphasize housing resources by
Los Angeles Jul 31, 2023
share with
Orel Hershiser inducted into Legends of Dodger Baseball by
More
Skip to content