Sewage spill closes portion of Newport Bay

Sewage spill closes portion of Newport Bay

Environment Jul 31, 2023
The area within the read border shows the area of Newport Bay affected by a sewage spill. | Photo courtesy of Orange County Health Care Agency
A section of ocean water in Newport Bay remained off limits Monday due to a sewage spill.

The closure affects the area on either side of the Aloha Drive Bridge. According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, the closure is due to a 140-gallon sewage spill caused by a break in a sewage line.

“The affected ocean water area will remain closed to ocean water-contact sports for a minimum of three days and until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards,” health officials said.

The bridge is between Bayside Drive and Linda Isle.

Information about Orange Count ocean, bay or harbor closures is available at 714-433-6400 or at ocbeachinfo.com. Sewage spills can be reported to 714-433-6419.

