LA County gasoline average jumps to highest price since Nov. 29

A gasoline truck replenishes a gas station's underground tanks. | Photo courtesy of Rennett Stowe/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Friday to its highest amount since Nov. 29, increasing 1.7 cents to $5.046.

The average price has increased six of the past seven days following a five-day streak of decreases totaling 2.2 cents, increasing 7.4 cents, including 2.2 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 15.8 cents more than one month ago but 65.3 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.448 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average gasoline price rose to its highest amount since Nov. 28, increasing 2.4 cents to $4.979. It has risen six of the past seven days, increasing 8.6 cents, including 1.9 cents Thursday. The run of increases follows a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 4.5 cents.

The Orange County average price is 16.5 cents more than month ago but 62.5 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.48 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

“Gas prices are up around the country as oil prices have risen to their highest levels since April,” Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, said in a statement.

The average gasoline price in Riverside County rose to its highest amount since Nov. 29, increasing 2.3 cents to $4.915.

The average price has risen six consecutive days, increasing 7.3 cents, including 1.5 cents Thursday, following a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 1.7 cents, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 7.2 cents more than one week ago and 14.3 cents higher than one month ago but 68.1 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.458 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average gasoline price rose for the 10th consecutive day, increasing 1.8 cents to $3.732. It has risen 16.9 cents over the past 10 days, including 2.7 cents Thursday.

The national average price is 14.5 cents more than one week ago and 17.6 cents higher than one month ago but 54.6 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.284 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.