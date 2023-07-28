fbpx Brea bank robbery suspects sought in Anaheim
Brea bank robbery suspects sought in Anaheim

Brea bank robbery suspects sought in Anaheim

Orange County Jul 28, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Anaheim PD via Twitter

Authorities Friday were working to arrest suspects in a Brea bank robbery who led police on a vehicle chase to Anaheim.

The chase led to the area of Gene Autry Way and Union Street late Friday morning, where multiple suspects got out of the vehicle and ran off, Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock said.

Brea police called Anaheim officers at 9 a.m. asking for assistance with the bank robbery suspect pursuit, McClintock said. When they got to Gene Autry Way and Union Street, several suspects got out and fled into surrounding businesses and apartments.

Anaheim SWAT officers were leading the search for the suspects, McClintock said.

The crime occurred shortly before 9 a.m. at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in the 200 block of South State College Boulevard, according to the Brea Police Department.

