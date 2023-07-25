fbpx JPL employee agrees to plead guilty to COVID relief fraud
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Gabriel Valley / Pasadena Independent / JPL employee agrees to plead guilty to COVID relief fraud

JPL employee agrees to plead guilty to COVID relief fraud

Pasadena Independent Jul 25, 2023
NASA's JPL research facility in Pasadena. | Photo courtesy of Jet Propulsion Laboratory
by
share with

An employee of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena has agreed to plead guilty to bilking a government-sponsored loan program designed to help people and businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impact of $151,900 and admitted that he used part of the proceeds to fund illegal marijuana cultivation, officials announced Monday.

Armen Hovanesian, 32, of Glendale, a cost-control and budget-planning resource analyst for JPL, agreed to plead guilty to a single federal count of wire fraud. Hovanesian is expected to make his initial court appearance in downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 11.

After Hovanesian pleads guilty, he will face a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The plea agreement states that from June 2020 to October 2020, Hovanesian submitted three loan applications in the names of business entities under his control to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, a program administered by the Small Business Administration that provided low-interest financing to small businesses, renters and homeowners in regions affected by declared disasters, including businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hovanesian admitted to making false and fraudulent statements in the loan applications concerning the gross revenues each of the businesses had generated in the preceding year as well as false and fraudulent statements concerning his intended use of loan proceeds.

The defendant certified to the SBA under penalty of perjury that he would “use all the proceeds” of the loans for which he applied and caused others to apply for “solely as working capital to alleviate economic injury caused by disaster” consistent with the terms and limitations of the EIDL program, federal prosecutors said.

But Hovanesian instead allegedly applied those proceeds toward his own prohibited personal benefit to repay a personal real-estate debt and fund his illegal marijuana cultivation. Hovanesian fraudulently caused the SBA to transfer via interstate wire EIDL proceeds totaling $151,900, according to the DOJ.

More from Pasadena Independent

Environment Jul 21, 2023
share with
Pasadena City Council prioritizes education over lethal control in coyote management by
Dining Jul 21, 2023
share with
Former Barney’s Beanery host in Pasadena ties firing to sexual harassment complaints by
Education Jul 13, 2023
share with
Pasadena, Palmdale students prepare for interstate solar car race by
Crime Jul 03, 2023
share with
Pasadena Humane Society rescues 38 cats from crowded trailer by and
Crime Jun 28, 2023
share with
Officials plan strict fireworks enforcement in Pasadena by
Crime Jun 26, 2023
share with
Police: Ghost rifle, body armor found in U-Haul in Pasadena by
More
Skip to content