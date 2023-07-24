Southern California heat wave to continue all week

| Photo by oksaLy/Envato Elements

Potentially record-setting sweltering temperatures are expected to continue through most of this week as a steady heat wave impacts Southern California, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Monday’s forecast highlighted three projected outcomes:

heat will continue, with excessive heat likely for the valleys, mountains and deserts;

elevated fire weather conditions away from the coast will continue through the week due to hot and dry conditions; and

any brush fires will have considerable growth potential in the interior valleys, mountains and deserts.

Monsoonal moisture will bring some clouds to the area through Monday, forecasters said.

More triple-digit heat was expected in the Antelope Valley on Monday, and in parts of the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valley throughout the week, peaking Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach 104 in the Santa Clarita Valley and 108 in the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday.

On Saturday, triple-digit temperatures in Palmdale and Lancaster set new records for July 22, each at 109 degrees — breaking records from 1953 and 2006, respectively.

According to the NWS, excessive heat is the No. 1 cause of weather-related fatalities in the United States.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat- related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” NWS forecasters warned. “Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

As has been the case in recent days, the coast will be the place to be, even though temperatures there will still be slightly above normal.

Cooling centers are available across Los Angeles for those with no access to air conditioning. Angelenos can find a nearby cooling spot using the city’s Cool Spots LA App at bit.ly/CoolSpotsLA.

Most centers are served by one or more LA Department of Transportation Dash and Metro bus lines. Details are available at emergency.lacity.gov.

Information on Los Angeles County cooling centers can be found at ready.lacounty.gov/cooling-centers-copy-copy.

Heat wave continues in Riverside County with no end in sight

Triple digit temperatures are in the forecast Monday for Riverside County and it will remain hot all week amid a persistent summer heat wave, according to the NWS.

Temperatures in Riverside County valleys will potentially reach 106 degrees by Tuesday and in the mountains at elevations below 5,000 feet up to 100.

The National Weather Service’s Monday forecast calls for highs of up to 114 degrees in the Coachella Valley, up to 104 degrees in the Riverside County valleys and the Inland Empire and up to 100 degrees in the Riverside County mountains.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” NWS forecasters warned. “Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.”

Lightning strikes were reported in the Riverside County deserts Sunday morning.

“Showers and isolated t-storms continue to move northwestward this morning. Lightning strikes have been reported in the deserts in San Diego County and Riverside County in the past few hours, so please use caution and remember if thunder roars, go indoors,” the National Weather Service’s San Diego office tweeted.

Forecasters said the sweltering conditions will likely linger through next weekend as well.