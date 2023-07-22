fbpx Lake Forest city councilman faces domestic violence charges
Lake Forest city councilman faces domestic violence charges

Lake Forest city councilman faces domestic violence charges

Politics Jul 22, 2023
Councilman Benjamin Yu. | Photo courtesy of the city of Lake Forest
A Lake Forest city councilman charged with domestic violence said Friday he was innocent of the allegations.

Benjamin Yu, 40, was charged July 7 with corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and false imprisonment, both misdemeanors, according to court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 23 in the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.

The criminal complaint alleges he committed corporal injury on June 27 and false imprisonment on July 1.

Yu told City News Service the accuser alleging domestic violence was not his wife and was someone he knows through mutual friends. He said he is unable to offer further details.

“Let the legal system run its course,” Yu said. “I strongly believe I am innocent in this case.”

Irvine police arrested Yu for driving under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 11, 2021, and he was charged with two DUI misdemeanor counts in that case.

Yu was granted diversion for military veterans on May 23 and has a court date Aug. 3 to show proof of enrollment in the military diversion program, according to court records.

Yu said he was working on Wall Street when the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks occurred which inspired him to enlist in the Army, where he suffered a disability. He said that the DUI stemmed from his mixing of his medication with alcohol and that he is now sober.

Yu said it is “polite” to accept toasts in his culture, so he would go along with drinking occasionally at public events, but for the past few months he said he declines any alcohol because it conflicts with his medication and instead drinks cranberry juice.

“I’m a good person,” Yu said. “I’ve never ran into legal trouble in my life before.”

