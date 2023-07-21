Unemployment rates rise in Orange, Riverside counties, dip in LA

The East LA/West San Gabriel Valley America's Job Center of California. | Photo courtesy of the LA County Department of Economic Opportunity

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Los Angeles County dipped slightly to 4.9% in June, down from a revised 5% in May, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The 4.9% rate was above the 4.5% rate from June 2022.

In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers were not available, the June unemployment rate was 3.7%, up slightly from 3.2% the previous month.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6% in June, 4.5% in May and 3.9% in June 2022. The comparable figures for the nation were 3.6% in June, 3.7% in May and 3.6% a year ago.

Total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County decreased by 6,100 positions between May and June to reach more than 4.6 million.

The private education sector showed the biggest decline thanks to the start of the summer break, shedding 8,100 jobs, according to the EDD.

Riverside County’s Jobless Rate Jumps to 5% in June

Payroll cuts in multiple sectors of the regional economy pushed Riverside County’s unemployment rate up to 5% last month, according to figures released Friday by the EDD.

The countywide jobless rate in June, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was six-tenths of a percentage point higher than in May, when the rate was 4.4%.

According to figures, the June rate was nearly a full percentage point above the year-ago level, when countywide unemployment stood at 4.1%.

An estimated 57,000 county residents were recorded as out of work last month, and 1,078,700 were employed, according to the EDD.

Mecca had the highest unemployment rate countywide in June at 12.2%, followed by Coachella at 9.2%, Cherry Valley at 9%, Hemet at 6.9% and Idyllwild-Pine Cove at 6.8%.

The combined unemployment rate for Riverside and San Bernardino counties — the Inland Empire — in June was also 5%, up from 4.4% in May, according to figures.

Bi-county data indicated that payrolls declined by the widest margin in the leisure and hospitality sector, which shed 1,600 positions.

Additional losses were recorded in the financial services, health services, manufacturing, professional business services and public sectors, which altogether lost 2,400 jobs, data showed.

The agricultural and construction sectors expanded by 2,200 positions, while miscellaneous unclassified industries added another 100, officials said.

The information technology and mining sectors were unchanged.

Data indicated that the statewide non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in June was 4.9%.