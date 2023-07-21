Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies at age 96

Tony Bennett, who released more than 70 albums over a music career that spanned decades, has died in his hometown of New York, his publicist announced Friday. He was 96 and two weeks shy of his birthday.
Bennett is known for his song, “I Left My Heart In San Francisco,” and earned the admiration of Frank Sinatra and Lady Gaga throughout his career.
Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett’s death to media outlets Friday. There was no specific cause of death. Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.
He was one of the last great saloon singers of the mid-20th century and won 19 competitive Grammy Awards.