New leadership takes the helm at San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments

La Verne Mayor Tim Hepburn, the incoming President of the SGVCOG. | Courtesy photo

The San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG), a pivotal regional government planning agency focused on enhancing the quality of life in the area, has introduced its new executive officers to the Governing Board. This highly anticipated announcement ushers in a new era of leadership that aims to shape the future of the San Gabriel Valley.

The recently appointed executive officers, selected by the Governing Board members, are set to play crucial roles in guiding the joint powers authority as it navigates regional matters. These officers include La Verne Mayor Tim Hepburn, who assumes the position of SGVCOG President. Joining him are Claremont Mayor Ed Reece as SGVCOG First Vice President, Arcadia Mayor Pro Tem April Verlato as SGVCOG Second Vice President, and City of Industry Mayor Cory Moss as SGVCOG Third Vice President.

The newly elected leadership will serve in their respective capacities from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. Their tenure coincides with a pivotal moment for the SGVCOG, as it continues to advocate for regional and member interests while overseeing crucial projects related to transportation, environmental sustainability, homelessness, and water management.

Outgoing President and Monrovia Mayor Becky Shevlin expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the SGVCOG President for the past two years. She commended the collective efforts of the staff and her fellow Governing Board colleagues in delivering tangible results that positively impacted San Gabriel Valley residents. Mayor Shevlin conveyed her confidence in the incoming leadership and their dedication to the region’s well-being.

La Verne Mayor Tim Hepburn, the incoming President, conveyed his honor at being selected to lead the SGVCOG. He emphasized the achievements made under President Shevlin’s stewardship and looks forward to building on those successes while addressing the pressing needs of the San Gabriel Valley.

Similarly, First Vice President Ed Reece, Mayor of Claremont, expressed enthusiasm and highlighted his past experience as a Governing Board officer with the SGVCOG, eager to contribute more resources and strategic initiatives for the residents.

Second Vice President April Verlato, Arcadia’s Mayor Pro Tem, conveyed her commitment to working closely with stakeholders and fellow members to drive positive change for the region. Her genuine desire to promote community interests was evident in her statement.

Third Vice President Cory Moss, Mayor of City of Industry, enthusiastically embraced his role, seeing it as an excellent opportunity to make a difference in the communities served by the SGVCOG. His eagerness to contribute to the region’s growth and development is evident.

These new executive officers have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a profound understanding of the SGVCOG’s role in the region. With a shared commitment to problem-solving and positive impact, their collective experience promises to foster the continued growth and prosperity of the San Gabriel Valley.

The SGVCOG Governing Board is entrusted with conducting the agency’s affairs and providing vital policy direction. La Verne Mayor Hepburn, Claremont Mayor Reece, Arcadia Mayor Pro Tem Verlato, and Industry Mayor Moss each bring significant experience in regional quality-of-life issues, having served on the Governing Board for several years.

As the new leadership assumes their roles, the region anticipates a renewed focus on maximizing the quality of life in the San Gabriel Valley, driven by innovative and effective policy solutions under the stewardship of these capable leaders.