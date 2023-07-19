Angels confirm there is no plan to trade Shohei Ohtani to Dodgers

Angels' Shohei Ohtani. | Photo courtesy of Mogami Kariya/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

In a season marked by speculation and struggle, the Los Angeles Angels have come forward to make clear they are not planning on trading their two-way star, Shohei Ohtani, to their crosstown rivals, the Dodgers. The news was confirmed by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman in a recent report.

Ohtani, who has been labeled as one of the greatest assets in all of baseball, is expected to command a contract north of $500 million. Despite this, the Angels have been declining in their performance, losing ground in the AL West and AL Wild Card races. His rental status, the term given to players who are only expected to perform for a few months before the end of their contract, has stirred interest from numerous teams willing to meet his demands. However, according to Heyman, the Dodgers won’t be the team to acquire him.

“Would they trade him to the (Los Angeles) Dodgers? No,” Heyman said Monday. He added, “(Angels owner) Arte Moreno is not going to do that,” even if the Dodgers could present a valid offer.

As the deadline approaches rapidly, the focus of the Dodgers is seemingly shifted towards Lucas Giolito, a southern California native who fits right into the needs of the Dodgers. Giolito, who posted a 3.45 ERA in the season, has turned into the most obvious trade candidate for the Dodgers after Vincent Parise of SouthSide Showdown suggested a trade package that would include three LA prospects: Chase Petty (RHP), Logan Tanner (C) and Jose Torres (2B/SS).

The Dodgers’ focus on bolstering their pitching ranks and the Angels’ perceived reticence to field offers from them come hot on the heels of a middling performance this season. This situation has highlighted the Angels tussle, implying that owner Arte Moreno’s decision may be influenced by factors other than just the team’s on-field performance.

As the trade deadline nears, all eyes are firmly fixed on the machinations of the Dodgers and Angels, with the next few weeks promising a flurry of trades and negotiations. All of this intrigue underpins the fundamental truth of baseball – it’s as much a game of strategy off the field as it is on.