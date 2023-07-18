Crews make steady progress on 8,200-acre fire in Riverside County

Firefighters work to contain the Rabbit Fire near Gilman Springs Road. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Fire Department

The Rabbit Fire in Lakeview remained 45% contained Tuesday after burning 8,283 acres, the Riverside County Fire Department reported.

The fire had minimal activity overnight, with smoldering in heavy fuels, according to the fire department. Crews built containment lines and patrolled for hot spots and will do the same Tuesday, amid more extreme heat and low humidity.

The broke out around 3:30 p.m. Friday northeast of Gilman Springs Road and Jack Rabbit Trail. Officials said 152 structures were threatened, but no structures have been destroyed or damaged.

An evacuation order was issued for the area east of Jack Rabbit Trail, north of Gilman Springs, north of Portero Reserve and west of Highway 79.

Evacuation warnings were issued for the area north of Seneca Springs, east of a portion of Jack Rabbit Trail, south of Fourth Street, west of California Avenue, east of Manzanita Park, south of a portion of East First Street and west of Highland Springs Avenue, and an area south of Seneca Springs, east of Highway 79, west of Manzanita Park Road and north of Forest Boundary Road.

An evacuation center closed Monday night. Those needing assistance were advised to call the Red Cross at 855-891-7325. Those needing assistance with animal evacuations were asked to call the Riverside County Department of Animal Services at 951-358-7387.

Southbound Highway 79 from Gilman Springs to Beaumont Avenue re-opened Tuesday morning. Road closures remained for County Landfill Road, Jack Rabbit Trail, Bridge Street and California Avenue between East First Street and Highway 79.

A total of 184 fire engines, 20 water tenders, seven helicopters and 30 hand crews were involved in the firefighting effort, numbering 1,578 total personnel, according to Cal Fire Riverside. Additional air tankers were flying in from throughout the state.

Full containment was expected Friday, according to the fire department.

One civilian was injured. There were no details on who was injured or how serious the injury was.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.