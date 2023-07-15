Southern California continues to swelter as heat wave continues

| Photo courtesy of Max Pixel

Saturday is expected to be the hottest day of a protracted heat wave that is expected to linger into early next week, with many areas expected to see temperatures that are four to eight degrees warmer than Friday, pushing into the triple digits in most valley and desert neighborhoods.

“The lower valleys will see highs from 98 to 106 and the lower mountain elevations and far interior sections will sizzle with highs between 104 and 113 degrees,” according to the National Weather Service.

The coast will be a popular destination throughout the weekend, with temperatures hovering in the 70s and low 80s, forecasters said.

The heat wave has the Southland flirting with temperature records. On Friday, high temperatures “ranged from around 90 for the interior coastal areas to around 100-103 for the valleys, topping out at 105-109 for the desert,” according to the NWS. “No new records were set.”

But that could change Saturday as the high-pressure system continues to drive up temperatures, with the heat expected to persist through Monday. Excessive heat warnings and advisories that were in place for most areas through Monday morning have been extended until late Monday night.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, the Golden State (5) and Antelope Valley (14) Freeway corridors and the San Gabriel Mountains, an excessive heat warning issued Friday will remain in place until 11 p.m. Monday.

Forecasters said that area could see temperatures of up to 108 degrees, dipping at night only into the 70s and lower 80s.

In the Antelope Valley and accompanying foothills, an excessive heat warning will also be in effect through 11 p.m. Monday, with temperatures possibly peaking at 114 degrees and overnight lows dropping only into the 70s and 80s, according to the NWS.

The San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys and the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area will be under a less severe heat advisory until 11 p.m. Monday, with temperatures up to 106 degrees possible, forecasters said.

In Orange County, an excessive heat warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday, with temperatures expected as high as 104 degrees.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” NWS forecasters warned. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

The high heat is expected to contribute to “elevated to brief critical fire conditions” in desert, mountain and interior valley areas. Those areas will see humidity levels in the 5% to 15% range. Winds are expected to be relatively light, but some higher gusts are possible in traditionally wind-prone areas.

Elevated temperatures are likely to continue into next week, although more onshore flow is expected, helping to cool things off in the valleys. But mountains and interior areas “will likely continue to sizzle,” forecasters said.

According to the NWS, Sunday is expected to be about 2 degrees cooler than Saturday, with another 2- to 5-degree drop anticipated on Monday.

The metropolitan Los Angeles area is not facing any heat advisories or warnings, but it will still be warm. Forecasters said the LA area in general will see temperatures around 90 during much of the heat wave, with coastal areas the place to be — thanks to highs of about 80.

Heat wave to peak this weekend in Riverside County; fires hurt air quality

A days-long heat wave is expected to peak Saturday and Sunday across the region, thanks to a persistent high-pressure system that will linger into early next week, creating potentially dangerous and unhealthful conditions.

“Strong high pressure aloft will maintain hot weather inland into next week, with periods of high clouds,” according to the National Weather Service. “Breezy west to southwest winds near the passes will keep fire weather conditions elevated.”

Excessive heat warnings will be in place until 11 p.m. Wednesday in the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass, where high temperatures of 115 to 121 degrees are possible.

A similar warning will be in place until 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Riverside County Mountains and valleys, with highs possibly reaching 105 degrees in the mountains and up to 110 elsewhere.

“The peak of the heat is expected this weekend with slight cooling for early next week,” according to the NWS. “High temperatures near 115 degrees could continue through the week.”

In addition to the heat, Riverside County is also coping with poor air quality thanks to a trio of large brush fires that erupted Friday. The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory that will be in effect through at least 4 p.m. Sunday.

AQMD officials urged people to limit exposure by remaining in doors with windows and doors closed, avoiding strenuous physical activity, using air conditions rather than swamp coolers or fans that bring in outside air, avoiding burning wood in fireplaces and firepits, and wearing respirator masks while outdoors.

Imperial Irrigation District continues urging conservation due to heat

The Imperial Irrigation District continued urging residents Saturday to conserve energy in response to the protracted heat wave pushing temperatures well into the triple digits.

The IID issued a conserve alert — which is a call to encourage energy conservation as the demand for power could outstrip supply — that will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. each day until Monday, according to a statement from the IID.

“By issuing an IID Conserve Alert, we’re asking customers to do what they can to help the local electric grid, yet stay cool,” IID Energy manager Jamie Asbury said in a statement. “By conserving energy, together we can help maintain reliable energy delivery, avert power outages, take stress off energy infrastructure and help customers lower their monthly electric bill.”

Conserve alerts are issued when electrical demand is high, which is generally during heat waves, IID officials said. Temperatures are expected to range from 108 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit during the excessive heat watch.

IID encourages customers to set their air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances between 4 and 9 p.m., turn off unnecessary lights, unplug or turn off unused electrical devices, keep blinds and drapes closed and use floor or ceiling fans when possible.

“While IID carefully plans ahead for summer conditions, and the power grid typically has ample reserves to satisfy demand around the clock,” officials said in a statement. “IID encourages its customers to voluntarily act to conserve energy during these intense periods of high heat as conservation takes stress off the local grid and can help avoid power outages.”

IID provides power to La Quinta, Indio, Coachella, Bermuda Dunes and other unincorporated areas, as well as small parts of Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells.

More information can be found at iid.com/conservealert.

Updated July 15, 2023, 12:40 p.m.