LA weekend adoption event to lower fees for dogs with black fur

Los Angeles Jul 14, 2023
Fendi is one of many dogs up for adoption. | Photo courtesy of LA Animal Services
Los Angeles Animal Services announced Friday it will host its “Basic Black” weekend adoption event for dogs with primarily black fur — adoption fees for those animals will be reduced by $50.

The Paula Kent Meehan Pet Care Foundation will sponsor LAAS’ Basic Black adoption event from July 15 – 16. In addition, adoption fees for cats and kittens will be waived by the animal foundation.

“As we work toward creating the most humane city in the nation, ensuring access to the transformational relationship that living with pets can provide is an important step we can take because of the generous support of the Pet Care Foundation, who sponsors these adoption events,” Staycee Dains, general manager for LAAS, said in a statement.

Dogs and cats adopted from LAAS will join their new families already spayed or neutered, vaccinated, mircrochipped and licensed. Pet adopters will also receive a Petco flier with discounts to help make their adoption a success.

A VCA Healthy Start Certificate, which provides up to $250 of follow up veterinary care within the first 14 days of adoption, will be given to pet adopters.

“We hope this adoption event encourages people to adopt and give these dogs and cats who are often overlooked a second chance at life with new families,” Bill Crowe, director of the Pet Care Foundation, said in a statement.

