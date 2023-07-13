Pasadena, Palmdale students prepare for interstate solar car race

Competitors assemble in advance of the 2023 Solar Car Challenge. | Photo courtesy of the Solar Car Challenge

Students from Pasadena Polytechnic High School and two other California schools are gearing up to hit the road Sunday and compete in the annual Solar Car Challenge, a prestigious event in the field of alternative energy and engineering.

The race, which spans over 1,400 miles and takes place over a span of eight days, begins in Fort Worth, Texas, and concludes July 23 in Palmdale, according to the Solar Car Challenge website.

The Solar Car Challenge was launched in 1993 by former educator Lehman Marks. Its primary goal is to motivate and engage high school students in the fields of science, engineering and alternative energy.

“We did some basic statistics on our kids and found that kids who take part in the solar car challenge have a 23% greater chance of entering a profession of science or engineering when compared to other high school students,” Marks told NBC Los Angeles, emphasizing the effectiveness of the program in shaping students’ future careers.

To compete in the race, the teams’ vehicles are required to pass various tests and inspections to ensure their integrity and performance. These fully functional solar-powered vehicles are engineered by the students themselves, many of whom cannot legally drive yet.

Each team has developed a unique design and strategy to overcome the challenges of the demanding race and maximize the efficiency of their vehicles. The students’ creativity and ingenuity are put to the test as they push the boundaries of what is possible with solar energy.

In addition to Pasadena Polytechnic, fellow Californians from Palo Alto High School and Palmdale High School are among the field of 20 teams in the competition. The teams have dedicated numerous hours, both inside and outside the classroom, to fund, build and refine their vehicles to ensure they meet the competition’s rigorous standards.

Pasadena Polytechnic’s car, aptly named the Sun Fortress, features an innovative design that maximizes solar panel efficiency, according to NBC LA.

Palo Alto High School’s car, nicknamed The Beast, focuses on aerodynamics and lightweight construction to gain a competitive edge.

Palmdale High School’s car, called the Helios Falcons, combines cutting-edge solar technology with high-performance mechanics.

Throughout their journey, the teams will have the opportunity to showcase their vehicles at various pit stops in different towns along the route. This will provide them with a platform to explain the science and engineering behind their creations and engage with the local communities.

Marks highlighted the importance of the learning experience for the students.

“Kids will come back and tell me now after we’ve been doing this for over 30 years and say this changed my life, and I use the skills we learned throughout that time in whatever I’m doing today,” Marks told NBC LA.

As the competition unfolds, live updates will be available on the Solar Car Challenge website starting July 16: www.solarcarchallenge.org/challenge/live-track.shtml. The online tracker will provide real-time information about the whereabouts of each team’s vehicle.