fbpx Victims of sexual assault suspects urged to contact LAPD
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / Victims of sexual assault suspects urged to contact LAPD

Victims of sexual assault suspects urged to contact LAPD

Los Angeles Jul 12, 2023
(Left to right) Mario Orozco, Blessing Wainiwheh and Cedric Tinsley. | Photos courtesy of LAPD
by
Detectives Wednesday urged people to call them if they have information regarding four sexual assault suspects who authorities say were arrested in connection with unrelated crimes in the LAPD’s West Valley and Devonshire areas.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives held a news conference Wednesday morning at the LAPD’s Operations Valley Bureau to publicize the cases.

“Due to the nature of the suspects’ alleged actions, police are seeking the public’s assistance in encouraging more potential victims to come forward or provide information relevant to the investigations,” police said in a statement.

At the news conference, police displayed photos of:

  • Mario Orozco, 31, who was arrested July 5 and was being held on $2.5 million bail. Police allege that in the early morning hours of July 1, Orozco entered several residences in the 18300 block of Vanowen Street in Reseda “and in some incidents, sexually assaulted the victims.”
  • Blessing Wainiwheh, 30, who was arrested June 29 and was being held on $4.4 million bail. Police allege that about 10 p.m. June 28, “the victim was asleep inside of her residence in the 19500 block of Saticoy Street when the suspect entered her residence through a window. The suspect, later identified as Blessing Wainiwheh, sexually assaulted the victim and fled the location on foot in an unknown direction.”
  • Cedric Tinsley, 25, was arrested July 1 and was being held without bail. Police allege that about 10 p.m. June 30, “Tinsley discovered the victim’s residence near the 19000 block of Astor Place was unsecured. Tinsley entered the residence, encountered the victim, and sexually assaulted her. He then fled the location with the victim’s property in her vehicle.”
  • Edgar Munoz, 43, a former teacher, allegedly was involved in “an inappropriate relationship with a minor that began in 2019 in Chatsworth,” police said. Details on his reported arrest were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the cases was urged to call detectives at 818-832-1167, or 877-LAPD-247.

