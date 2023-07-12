Fun things to do in SoCal this week: July 14-20

2018 Pasadena Heritage Colorado Street Bridge Party. | Courtesy Photo

SoCal is heating up this week! Cool down at a free evening concert, head indoors for a new show or embrace the heat and party outdoors with friends and neighbors.

July 14

OC Fair

88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | July 14-Aug. 13 | ocfair.com

Eat, shop, catch thrills on carnival rides, watch action sports, and listen to live musical performances from tribute bands and artists like 3 Doors Down, Smokey Robinson, Gerardo Ortiz, Styx and more. During your visit stop by “The Art of Music Experience” to see large, hand-painted album covers, interactive activities, themed galleries, and shop at a pop-up vinyl store. Purchase your tickets ahead of time as organizers are limiting the number of tickets available for each day.

Dancing To Disney

The Hollywood Roosevelt | 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | July 14 | feverup.com

Directed and co-created by Amy Tinkham (“Dancing with the Stars Live!”) and choreographed by KC Monnie (“Disenchanted”), world-class dancers showcase waltzes, quicksteps and contemporary solos to Disney songs.

‘Dance At The Odyssey’

Odyssey Theatre | 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90025 | July 14-23 | odysseytheatre.com

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s ongoing Dance at the Odyssey series has established West L.A.’s Odyssey Theatre as the go-to place to view contemporary dance. This summer, the series presents a two-weekend mini-fest of nine exciting world premieres by local choreographers.

Thursday, July 20Choreographer Darrel “Friidom” Dunn “S T Ä G E S.“ | Photo by Jordan Sotero

Emo Nite

The Glass House | 200 W. 2nd St., Pomona, CA 91766 | July 14 | eventbrite.com

Once an emo kid, always an emo kid. Rock out to the songs of your disaffected youth to silence the thoughts of impending doom and social collapse. Or something like that. Whatever.

Tattoo & Body Art Expo

Fairplex | 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA 91768 | July 14-16 | eventbrite.com

More than 250 top-notch artists will be attending, some tattooing and piercing onsite, as well as celebrities. There will also be food, music, beer and performance, including human suspension and extreme sideshows.

Gavin DeGraw

The Commerce Casino & Hotel | 6131 Telegraph Road, Commerce, CA 90040 | July 14 | eventbrite.com

The Commerce Summer Concert Series and iHeart Radio present Gavin DeGraw in this 21+ performance.

Cool Kids Of Summer

West Covina Sportsplex | 2100 S. Azusa Ave., West Covina, CA 91791 | July 15 | westcovina.org

Beat the heat with water activities, games, and music.

July 15

The Colorado Street Bridge Party

Defenders Park | Corner of Orange Grove and Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91105 | July 15 | pasadenaheritage.org

It’s been five years since the last Colorado Street Bridge Party and this year promises to be as fun-filled as ever with live music from Jimbonaires, Upstream, Mercy and the Merkettes, and Art Deco Entertainment; dancing; vintage and rare cars; children’s activities; festive foods from local eateries like Mijares Mexican Restaurant, Robin’s Wood Fire BBQ, Pam’s Sweet Shack and Funnel Cakes; craft beers from Craftsman Brewing and Eagle Rock Brewery; specialty cocktails, hand-picked wine varietals and more.

Kings Of Soul

LA County Arboretum | 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007 | July 15 | pasadenasymphony-pops.org

Enjoy the cooling summer breeze outside in the garden as Kings of Soul sing the hit songs of Marvin Gaye, Jackie Wilson, James Brown, Otis Redding, The Temptations, Al Green, Barry White and Smokey Robinson.

Street Food Cinema: ‘Holes’

The Autry Museum | 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | July 15 | streetfoodcinema.com

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Holes” with director Andrew Davis, author Louis Sachar, and cast member Khleo Thomas who played “Zero.” This dog-friendly event will feature food trucks (Aloha Friday’s, Daddy Ji, Flamin’ Hot Chicken, Gooey Center Bakery, MexiBachi, Monty’s Good Burger, Mud Cookies, and Nibble Night), live music from alt-rock band minishoppingcart, a full bar with themed drinks, concessions and a marketplace.

Street Food Cinema: ‘Casablanca’

LA State Historic Park | 1245 N. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | July 15 | streetfoodcinema.com

Of all the parks, in all the towns, in all the world, you walk into this one to find Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman on the big screen, food trucks (from Holey Grail Donuts, Phillyfornia, Surfer Taco, and Veggie Bomb) and live music from alt pop singer-songwriter Vân Scott.

Patti LuPone Don’t Monkey With Broadway

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | July 15 | scfta.org

Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Patti LuPone explores her life-long love of the Broadway stage through interpretations of classic show tunes in this one-woman show.

‘Crabs In A Bucket’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | July 15-Aug. 21 | echotheatercompany.com

The Echo Theater Company presents an outrageous, smart and very funny satire about the impact of “crab mentality” on oppressed communities whose members work against one another instead of together. The play was inspired by playwright Bernardo Cubría’s personal experience in the Latinx theater community. “What happens when we can’t be happy for the success of others?” asks Cubría. “Sometimes, in communities where there are limited opportunities, we think, ‘if he gets a slot, there won’t be one left for me,’ and we get down on each other. Why can’t we support one another? Whenever oppressed groups come together, we win.”

Jordan Hull and Anna LaMadrid in “Crabs in a Bucket.” | Photo by Makaela Vogel

626 Night Market Mini

Lot 27 | 1324 5th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | July 15-16 | eventbrite.com

Free to attend, the mini market features three dozen rotating local food pop-ups, merchandise and craft vendors, and a full bar.

South Pasadena Arts Crawl

South Pasadena | July 15 | southpasadena.net

Enjoy a free night on the town appreciating art, listening to music, shopping, eating and socializing.

‘Central Avenue: Open House — The Extraordinary Story Of The South LA Music Legends Who Changed The World’

Memorial Park | 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena, CA 91103 | July 15-16 | muse-ique.com

If you missed it the first time, now is your chance to celebrate the legacy of jazz that began on Central Avenue, the west coast’s answer to the Harlem Renaissance. It pays tribute to some of the many brilliant artists and visionaries who made an impact on Central Ave., such as Alvin Ailey in dance and choreography, Merry Clayton in gospel, and Duke Ellington, Dexter Gordon and Count Basie in jazz, and more. These special open house performances are free to the public; RSVPs required.

KCRW Summer Nights

The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA | 152 N Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | July 15 | kcrw.com

KCRW, The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, and the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo are hosting a party featuring sets from KCRW DJs Travis Holcombe and SiLVA, food trucks, a beer garden and free access to both museums.

Movies Under The Stars

One Colorado | 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103 | July 15 | onecolorado.com

This summer, One Colorado is celebrating movies of the ‘90s out in the courtyard. “Groundhog Day” is the next showing in the complimentary film series.

‘A Perfect Ganesh’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | July 15-Oct. 7 | theatricum.com

Five-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally turns the pilgrimage tradition on its head in his magical, poetic, Pulitzer Prize nominated play, “A Perfect Ganesh.” Theatricum’s wooded stage takes us from teeming Mumbai to the Chittaurgahr Pass, Jodhpur, the Ganges, the burning ghats of Varanasi and the Taj Mahal, as two upper-middle class friends from Connecticut travel to India with heavy baggage in tow, reeling from loss and personal demons. Manifest in their fellow travelers, the benevolent, elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is everyone and everywhere. Fluid in his power to assume any guise, at peace with all things, Ganesha — god of wisdom, prudence, acceptance, love and “remover of obstacles” — is the spiritual center around which the play spins, drawing upon the tragic and the comic, the beautiful and the deplorable, until a breathtaking release arrives for both women at his hands.

Mueen Jahan, Rajiv Shah, and Melora Marshall in “A Perfect Ganesh.” | Photo by Ian Flanders

Black Lives Matter Turns 10 Anniversary Celebration

Leimert Park | 4395 Leimert Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008 | July 15 | eventbrite.com

Celebrating 10 years of the movement and Black joy, the festival will include performances, art, skill sharing, dialogue with movement veterans, a children’s village, healing services, vendors and good vibes.

Cine Malibu: ‘E.T.’

Malibu Bluffs Park | 24250 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA | July 15 | MalibuCity.org/CineMalibu

NASA Solar System Ambassador Rosanne Sachson will speak about astrobiology, alien life, other worlds, and Mars exploration. Arrive early to grab a bite to eat from D’Amore’s Pizza Truck or to enter a raffle for giveaways.

Free R&B Concert

Pershing Square | 532 S. Olive St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 | July 15 | eventbrite.com

Ray J, Bobby V, Pleasure P, and Sammie perform live. Show up early to get your spot and enjoy fully stocked bars, food trucks, and art vendors.

Uptown Whittier Night Market

700 Greenleaf Ave., Whittier, CA 90602 | July 15 | facebook.com/uptownwhittier

Shop from local vendors, eat some delicious food and listen to music at the Uptown Whittier Night Market from 5-9 p.m. this summer.

818 Night Market

Kirk O’ the Valley Presbyterian Church | 19620 Vanowen St., Reseda, CA 91335 | July 15 | the818nightmarket.com

Stop by from 5-10 p.m. and do a little shopping from small vendors, get a bite to eat and enjoy some music.

July 16

Family Amphitheater Performances: N8tive Hoop

Skirball Cultural Center | 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 | July 16 | skirball.org

Enjoy special performances Sunday afternoons such as the rich traditions of the Yakama and Tulalip Indigenous peoples during this multigenerational performance from N8tive Hoop. Before or after the performance you can visit the galleries, make art, dine, or try your hand at archeology.

Jazz In The Park

Playhouse Village Park | 701 Union St., Pasadena, CA 91101 | July 16 | playhousevillage.org

The free concerts will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on the Van Halen Stage. Little Brazil will be this week’s artist.

Strawberry Shortcake’s Berry Special Tea Party

Julienne Fine Foods and Celebrations | 2649 Mission St., San Marino, CA 91108 | July 16 | exploretock.com

You’ll have a berry good time at this tea party featuring sandwiches, scones with petite sweets and jam, French macarons, mini cakes, cookies and more all inspired by Strawberry Shortcake and friends.

Latin Grooves

Pershing Square | 532 S. Olive St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 | July 16 | eventbrite.com

Frankie J, Baby Bash, Akwid, and Lighter Shade of Brown will perform live. RSVP to this free concert featuring fully stocked bars, food trucks, and art vendors.

Silent Sundays

San Gabriel Mission Playhouse | 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel, CA 91776 | July 16 | missionplayhouse.org

“Don Q, Son of Zorro” (1925) starring Douglas Fairbanks kicks off the series with live accompaniment on the Playhouse’s 1924 Mighty Wurlitzer theater pipe organ.

July 17

Movie Mondays: ‘Clue’

Argyros Plaza | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | July 17 | scfta.org

Guests can pack their own picnics or grab a bite to eat at George’s Café as well as select food trucks and settle in their lawn chairs or blanket for the movie at dusk. If you show up early try out one of the activities available or take a mini-docent-tour.

Country Line Dancing

The Pour House | 405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | July 17 | eventbrite.com

Put on your cowboy boots for line dancing starting at 6 p.m. If you’re not familiar with line dancing, there are lessons starting at 7 p.m. for $8. There are also pool tables, music, drinks and food.

July 18

Jaws 3D 40th Anniversary Screening

TCL Chinese 6 Theatres | 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | July 18 | eventbrite.com

Screamfest® Horror Film Festival presents the 40th anniversary screening of the iconic film. There will also be trivia prizes.

Candlelight Long Beach: A Tribute To Beyoncé

Ovation Square Long Beach | 350 Pine Ave., Long Beach, CA, 90802 | July 18 | feverup.com

Orchid Quartet will perform string quartet versions of Beyoncé’s hits, including “If I Were a Boy,” “Halo,” and “Crazy in Love.”

Candlelight concert. | Photo courtesy of Feverup

July 19

The Backyard By Stater Bros. Community Concert Series

Toyota Arena | 4000 East Ontario Center Parkway, Ontario, CA 91764 | July 19 | toyota-arena.com

The Hollywood Independent Music Awards presents Ella Beyer, DPAK and Animal Sun.

Riverside Concerts In The Park

Fairmount Park | 2601 Fairmount Blvd., Riverside, CA, 92501 | July 19 | riversideca.gov

Free concerts are held from 6-9 p.m. Get out your cowboy boots for Brent Payne.

Glendale Summer Concerts

Verdugo Park | 1621 Cañada Blvd., Glendale, CA 91208 | July 19 | glendaleca.gov

The Todd Stanford Country Band will be the special musical guest at this free, family-friendly outdoor concert.

Stroll & Savor

Belmont Shore | 5200 E. Second St., Long Beach, CA, 90803 | July 19-20 | belmontshore.org

Belmont Shore’s most popular summer event is back with more than 40 restaurants offering the best eats off their menus, local musicians and more.

July 20

KCRW Summer Nights

Hammer Museum | 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90024 | July 20 | kcrw.com

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Abraham Alexander mixes influences from folk, pop, rock, R&B, and gospel to sing about joy, anguish and redemption. Alexander will be joined by KCRW DJs Dan Wilcox and Chris Douridas. Get there by 6:30 p.m. to enjoy the happy hour cash bar and the museum’s galleries.

Arcadia Concerts And Movies In The Park

City Hall Lawn | 240 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007 | July 20 | arcadiaca.gov

The free concert begins at 6:30 p.m. and movie at dusk. Kids can enjoy the fun zone area with plenty of games, crafts, and activities. The Kelly Rae Band will play a range of country music from Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash to the most current artists. “Little Giants” follows a group of misfit kids compete against an elite football team as their coaches, two brothers played by Rick Moranis and Ed O’Neill, feud to win the title and bragging rights.

Baldwin Park Summer Concerts In The Park

Morgan Park | 4100 Baldwin Park Blvd., Baldwin Park, CA 91706 | July 20 | baldwinpark.com

It’s going to be a soulful night with Mariah Avila singing soul and oldies and the Rose Royce group performing soul and RnB hits. Street Market booths will be open from 5- 9 p.m.

Summer Movie Fest 2023

CSUN | 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330 | July 20 | csun.edu

Open to the CSUN community and surrounding areas, head to the library lawn to enjoy a free movie at dusk, food trucks, activities, and the occasional giveaway. “Lightyear” will be the featured film. Activities begin at 6 p.m., before the start of the film.

Sunset Concerts: Billy Valentine

Skirball Cultural Center | 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 | July 20 | skirball.org

Blues and R&B singer Billy Valentine covers iconic protest songs, including works by Stevie Wonder, Prince, and Marvin Gaye. Arrive before the concert to eat, drink, shop, and see the exhibitions.

Sunset Series

South Coast Botanic Garden | 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA 90274 | July 20 | southcoastbotanicgarden.org

Roam the 87 acres of the garden, or grab a cocktail and enjoy some yard games and live music from diverse performers. Kids will have a blast with parachutes, obstacle courses, lawn bowling, bubbles and more.

Azusa Summer Concert Series

Memorial Park Outdoor Stage | 320 N. Orange Pl, Azusa, CA 91702 | July 20 | ci.azusa.ca.us

Spice up a boring Thursday night with free live music. This week, Popgun Rerun pays tribute to music of the ‘80s.

Montebello Night Market

Behind parking lot of Wells Fargo Bank | 777 W. Whittier Blvd,, Montebello, CA 90640 | July 20 | montebelloca.gov

Entertainment and vendors selling farmers market items, homemade goods, arts, crafts and food will gather from 6-9 p.m.

Ongoing

‘Fetch Clay, Make Man’

Kirk Douglas Theatre | 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Through July 16 | centertheatregroup.org

In the days leading up to one of his most anticipated fights, heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali (formerly Cassius Clay) forms an unlikely friendship with the controversial Hollywood star Stepin Fetchit (born Lincoln Perry). “Fetch Clay, Make Man” explores the improbable bond that forms between two drastically different and immensely influential cultural icons amidst the struggle of the Civil Rights Movement of the mid-1960s. This true story is as powerful and poetic as Ali himself while also humorous and irreverent.

‘The Tempest’

Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center | 110 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205 | Through July 30 | antaeus.org

Breathing new life into William Shakespeare’s most musical play, “The Tempest” is full of comedy, romance, poetry and thrilling magic. For twelve years the sorcerer Prospero, former Duke of Milan, has remained stranded on a remote island with his young daughter, Miranda, exiled by his treacherous brother, Antonio. Now Prospero sees his chance for revenge and conjures a storm that shipwrecks his brother, along with the King of Naples. The usurped wizard draws his enemies to his enchanted island to exact revenge. How will he find a path to forgiveness?

Peter Van Norden as “Prospero” in “The Tempest.” | Photo by Frank Ishman

Joshua Tree Milky Way Nights

Joshua Tree National Park | Through July 19 | joshuatree.guide

Joshua Tree National Park is one of the best places to stargaze and in the summer months you can see the Milky Way, especially on the east side of the park on moonless nights. Check on the park’s complete guide to plan your trip for the best views.

‘Garden Of Alla: The Alla Nazimova Story’

Theatre West | 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West Los Angeles, CA 90068 | Through July 23 | theatrewest.org

The 1920s was the time of flappers, flamboyance, and the face of Alla Nazimova. This summer, Nazimova — Jewish immigrant from Tsarist Russia, Broadway and silent film superstar, visionary Hollywood director and producer, and LGBTQIA trailblazer — makes her triumphant return to Hollywood. Using immersive video and original music to invoke the Roaring Twenties and create a panoramic, live silent film, playwright and performer Romy Nordlinger brings the life and times of this groundbreaking pioneer to vivid life.

‘TINA – The Tina Turner Musical’

Segerstrom Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Through July 23 | scfta.org

The story of the Queen of Rock n’ Roll is ultimately one of resilience and triumph past obstacles of racism, sexism, and ageism. The musical is full of the Grammy Award-winner’s biggest songs and celebrates the legacy of the recently departed singer.

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe and Ikettes in “TINA.” | Photo by Manuel Harlan, 2021

‘Into The Woods’

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through July 30 | centertheatregroup.org

Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker’s Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, and Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf are all reprising their Broadway roles in this enchanting musical from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.

Summer Parks After Dark

34 LA County Parks | Through Aug. 5 | parks.lacounty.gov

The Parks After Dark summer season brings free activities to 34 LA County parks. With a new theme every week, PAD will feature teen zones, senior social hours, aquatics, movies and concerts in the park, food, games, fitness, sports and more.

Pasadena Parks After Dark

Various Pasadena parks | Through Aug. 5 | cityofpasadena.net

Summer night activities include sports leagues and tournaments, recreation activities, movies, and swimming.

‘Stew’

Pasadena Playhouse | 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through Aug. 6 | pasadenaplayhouse.org

Mama’s in the kitchen early preparing her famous stew for a big event, but even as her daughters and granddaughter help, she still feels like time is running out. Soon these three generations of Black women begin to feel their past and present closing in.

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through Aug. 13 | nhm.org

The Natural History Museum’s seasonal Butterfly Pavilion featuring hundreds of butterflies of various species, native plants and natural light is finally opening.

Monrovia Summer Concert Series

Monrovia | Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 13 | cityofmonrovia.org

Enjoy free concerts at Station Square Park on Saturdays and at Library Park on Sundays.

‘Summer Of Music: Concert Films 1959–2020’

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through Aug. 26 | academymuseum.org

Spanning seven decades and several continents, genres, and filmmaking styles, the concert film series showcases iconic and inspiring musical performances captured on film 一 from dizzying eclectic festival bills to intimate artist showcases. Featured performers include The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Ozzy Ozborne, and Beyoncé. The limited series concludes with “Metallica: Through the Never” in 3D (2013), featuring a special post-screening conversation with members of the band Metallica.

‘Last Summer At Bluefish Cove’

Outdoor Stage The Fountain Theatre | 5060 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles CA 90029 | Through Aug. 27 | fountaintheatre.com

The Fountain Theatre will transform the parking lot surrounding the set on its outdoor stage to create an oceanfront experience for its 40th anniversary production of the groundbreaking comedy/drama, “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove.” Set in 1974, a group of queer women spend their summers together in a remote oceanfront town on Long Island. Their lesbian enclave is disrupted when Eva, a naïve straight woman recently separated from her husband, stumbles unaware into their circle and falls for the charming, tough-talking Lil. This heartfelt play, a landmark in lesbian history, is bursting with friendship, laughter, love and hope, bringing well-rounded, three-dimensional characters that transcend stereotypes and preconceptions to the stage.

Sarah Scott Davis, Ellen D. Williams, Stephanie Pardi, Lindsay LaVanchy, Tamika Katon-Donegal, Ann Sonneville, Noelle Messier, and Stasha Surdyke. | Photo by Frank Ishman

‘Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy And Light’

Skirball Cultural Center | 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Sept. 3 | skirball.org

The “Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy and Light” exhibition showcases 20 paintings and drawings from the Skirball’s collection of the artist’s work. The exhibition focuses on works made primarily during the decades after World War II and the Holocaust. To ease the despair brought on by that painful period, Krasnow created vibrant paintings teeming with exuberant, abstract forms, radiating optimism, and evoking a spiritual world of renewal. Krasnow emigrated from Ukraine to the United States at age 20 in 1907 and established himself in the Los Angeles art community in the 1920s, where he was inspired by the hope and possibility of Southern California. His paintings incorporate elements of his Jewish heritage and the organic forms and vivid hues found in the plant life of his Atwater Village home and studio.

‘Immersive Disney Animation’

Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles | 6400 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through Sept. 3 | lighthouseimmersive.com

Walt Disney Animation Studios has joined forces with the creators behind “The Original Immersive Van Gogh” to present the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films—from hits of today like “Encanto,” “Zootopia” and “Frozen,” to all of the classics including “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan” and “Pinocchio.” Additional interactive features within the projection show include responsive floor projection design that moves with the audience and custom bracelets that light up in sync with the projections and based on the audiences’ movements through the galleries. In a particularly show-stopping moment, the Gazillion Bubbles special effects team fills the 500,000 cubic feet of galleries with bubbles.

Immersive Disney Animation. | Photo by Kyle Flubacker

Sawdust Summer Festival

Sawdust Art Festival | 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 | Through Sept. 3 | sawdustartfestival.org

The festival will feature handcrafted art by 168 Laguna Beach artists, three stages with live music, complimentary art classes, glassblowing, art demonstrations and a variety of outdoor dining and saloon offerings.

Rooftop Cinema Club

DTLA, Arts District & El Segundo | Through Sept. 4 | rooftopcinemaclub.com

From classic films like “Casablanca” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” to more modern blockbusters like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Rooftop Cinema Club offers a variety of films that you’ll enjoy rewatching in an open-air cinema experience.

‘The Power Of Song: A Songwriters Hall Of Fame Exhibit’

The Grammy Museum | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Sept. 4 | grammymuseum.org

The newly expanded exhibition celebrates iconic American songwriters. Through artifact displays, an original film, and interactive experiences, the exhibit examines the songwriter’s creative process, tells the stories of great songwriters – all of whom are Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees or special award recipients – and digs deep into the celebrated compositional works that make up the American music treasury.

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 21 | theatricum.com

Each summer, Theatricum’s wooded stage morphs into the enchanted woods of Athens, where mortal lovers chase and are chased, players prepare, and fairies make magical mischief. Audiences are advised to bring a sweater for evening performances, sunscreen and a hat for matinees, and cushions for bench seating. Patrons are welcome to arrive early and picnic before a performance.

‘Macbeth’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 23 | theatricum.com

There’s no better place to call up the spirits than Theatricum’s outdoor amphitheater, carved into the rustic hillside and surrounded by the Topanga woods.

Max Lawrence and Willow Geer in “Macbeth.” | Photo by Ian Flanders

‘Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Oct. 1 | theatricum.com

“Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses” is a new edit of Shakespeare’s best-known history plays — Henry VI Parts I, II and III and Richard III — compiled by Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum Artistic Director Ellen Geer. Dubbed the “British Game of Thrones” and Shakespeare’s “First Boxed Set” by British director Trevor Nunn, the Bard’s War of the Roses follows 30 years of bitter infighting between the rival Lancaster and Plantagenet dynasties as they battle for power and the crown of England. Geer puts the focus on the women in court as they watch the bloody wars take the lives of their fathers, husbands and sons.

‘Living In A Wildlife Corridor’

Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Oct. 1 | descansogardens.org

Included in the price of admission to the gardens, “Living in a Wildlife Corridor” is an interactive and immersive exhibit spotlighting our natural surroundings through the lens of photographers, the canvases of local artists, and through the stories and wisdom of the Tongva people.

‘Printed In 1085: The Chinese Buddhist Canon From The Song Dynasty’

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through Dec. 4 | huntington.org

The Huntington will exhibit for the first time the oldest printed book in its collection, “The Scripture of the Great Flower Ornament of the Buddha.” The exhibit will show the connection between religion and China’s printmaking, which had been practiced centuries before the first use of movable metal type in Europe.

‘Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through The Eyes Of Artists’

Los Angeles Union Station | 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Dec. 31 | art.metro.net

In “Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through the Eyes of Artists,” 12 featured pieces focus on a specific area, neighborhood or city Metro serves within greater Los Angeles and will be on view in the Passageway Art Gallery, between Union Station East and West.

Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience

The Grammy Museum | 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Winter 2024 | grammymuseum.org

If you’ve had “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan” stuck in your head the last few weeks then you’ll want to stop by this exhibit honoring the multi-Grammy Award-winning and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, philanthropist and international icon. The exhibit explores the artist’s musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer-songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón. The exhibit features interactives, artifacts from Shakira’s personal archive, three original films, handwritten lyrics, costumes, guitars and more.