Huge landslide destroys homes in Rolling Hills Estates

A house in Rolling Hills Estates is on the verge of collapse after a large landslide. | Photo courtesy of SupJaniceHahn/Twitter

A dozen upscale homes in Rolling Hills Estates continued crumbling Monday due to a massive landslide that began over the weekend and forced the evacuation of the structures and sparked concerns about other properties in the area.

Residents on Peartree Lane noticed the land shift at about 4 p.m. Saturday, and they were evacuated shortly afterward.

County Supervisor Janice Hahn confirmed the evacuations on Twitter, writing, “I’m in Rolling Hills Estates where a major landslide has threatened multiple homes.”

Hahn said the Los Angeles County Fire Department ordered the evacuations, and homeowners were left to simply watch their homes sink and crumble.

Deputies from the sheriff’s Lomita station were sent to patrol the neighborhood “to ensure the evacuated homes are secure,” Hahn said.

Hahn posted several photos on social media showing the instability of the homes.

“It is hard to see in this photo, but there are homes here in Rolling Hills Estates that are physically leaning — like this garage — following the landslide,” she tweeted. “Had the chance to speak to residents who are being evacuated. Everyone is safe but right now these homes are too unstable to enter. I’ve already spoken with our Public Works Director Mark Pastrella and (we) are offering the city and our residents our full support.”

On Sunday afternoon, Hahn shared a discouraging update.

“Significant land movement overnight has completely destroyed the homes along a canyon on Peartree Lane here in Rolling Hills Estates,” she tweeted, along with photos showing some of the damage. “This is just devastating for these residents. My office is ready to offer any assistance we can provide to these families and the city.”

She followed that up by saying, “Homes have been pulled off their foundations. The land is continuing to move, but the evacuation order continues to be limited to these 12 homes. Building and Safety officials are on site and are continuing to monitor the situation.”

Electricity in the area was turned off Saturday and utility crews made sure no gas or power lines were disrupted, authorities said.

The American Red Cross was helping to find shelter for the evacuated families.

It is unclear what caused the landslide.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Updated July 10, 2023, 9:48 a.m.