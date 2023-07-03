Mountaintop jazz festival to feature nearly 2 weeks of performances

Students perform during a Jazz in the Pines concert. | Photo courtesy of the Idyllwild Arts Academy

The 29th annual Idyllwild Jazz in the Pines festival got underway Monday, showcasing a slate that, over a nearly two-week period, will combine up-and-coming artists with headliners from across the country.

“The 2023 iteration will feature a robust lineup of performances by famed artists and students, taking place on the (Idyllwild Arts Academy’s) 205-acre campus, as well as select venues in the town of Idyllwild,” according to academy President Pamela Jordan.

She said that unlike previous fests, this one will provide opportunities for student musicians to play alongside some of the top-tier talent on the circuit, building “a bridge between professionals and the next generation of jazz artists.”

The Student Clinic, which will include master classes and open rehearsals, will be interspersed with the big name entertainment.

“By bringing together artists of all ages, ‘Jazz In The Pines’ now aligns with what Idyllwild Arts has done exceptionally well for nearly 75 years,” Jordan said. “By ensuring a continuing dialogue of artistic expression, younger generations are taught to embrace the universal language of the arts to change lives and connect with human kind.”

The mile-high venue will host the Euphoria Brass Band, the Marshall Hawkins Trio, the Tom Hynes Duo, the Idyllwild Arts Faculty Jazz Jam, the Yve Evans Quartet and others.

The event will continue to the evening of July 15.

The Holmes Amphitheater, French Quarter, Stephens Hall and Lowman Concert Hall will serve as venues, along with appearances elsewhere, including the Old Town Temecula Community Theater.

In addition to musical entertainment, there will be panel discussions, artist meet-and-greets and alumni events. Funds from festival ticket sales support scholarships for aspiring musicians.

Admission runs from $25 to $500, depending on the dates and number of shows festival-goers want to attend.

More information is available at https://idyllwildarts.org/jazz-in-the-pines.