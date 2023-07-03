Kids eat free this 4th of July at Applebee’s in California

This Fourth of July, visit your local Applebee’s and receive a free kid’s meal for a celebratory treat that is sure to have you ready for the fireworks. Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group will offer a Kids Eat Free special, valid all-day Tuesday, July 4 for one day only.
Participating locations include:
- Alhambra
- Anaheim
- Azusa
- Bakersfield
- Camarillo
- Chatsworth
- Clovis
- Fresno
- Hanford
- La Habra
- Lakewood
- Lancaster
- Lompoc
- Mira Loma
- North Fontana
- Ontario
- Palmdale
- Porterville
- Rancho Cucamonga
- Salinas
- San Dimas
- Santa Ana
- Santa Maria
- Signal Hill
- Visalia
- Watsonville
The offer is good for dine-in only and patrons must mention the offer. The free kid’s meal must be accompanied by an adult entrée purchase. The offer excludes tax and gratuity. There is a limit of one kid, 12-years-old and under, per adult. Patrons must order from the Kid’s Menu only. The offer cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Special valid only at Flynn Restaurant Group owned and operated Applebee’s locations.