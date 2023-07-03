3-D drone show set for Grand Park July Fourth Block Party

Preview of the drone show planned for this July 4 block party. | Screenshot from Gloria Molina Grand Park Instagram

By Steven Herbert

What is billed as California’s longest-running Independence Day fireworks show won’t happen Tuesday for financial reasons but the Gloria Molina Grand Park 4th of July Block Party will present the first 3-D drone show in its 10-year history.

The 12-minute show will consist of 500 remote-controlled drones flying above Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center forming larger-than-life representations. The 9 p.m. show will be orchestrated to a special playlist of hip-hop music curated DJ J Rocc of the DJ collective The Beat Junkies as a tribute to the genre’s 50th anniversary.

The playlist will showcase the park’s yearlong theme “Reflections,” acknowledging Angelenos’ inner strength and power.

The party will run from 4 to 9:30 p.m. and cover six blocks from Grand Avenue to Los Angeles Street and from Temple Street to Second Street.

The party’s Backyard Stage on Block 4 of Gloria Molina Grand Park’s event lawn across the street from City Hall, between Broadway and Spring Street, will have artists paying tribute to hip-hop. The headliners are Bahamadia, who is set to perform from 7:15 to 8 p.m., and Cut Chemist and Chali 2na, who will perform from 8:15 to 9 p.m.

The Beat Junkies will present a celebration of the past, present and future of Los Angeles’ DJ culture featuring the Beat Junkie Institute of Sound, Ladies of Sound and special guests on the Front Yard Stage on Block 2 of Gloria Molina Grand Park’s performance lawn between Grand Avenue and Hill Street.

There will also be a digital playground for children and families to explore digital and Augmented Reality experiences, arts, crafts and games.

Parking for $10 will be available at The Music Center garage and Walt Disney Concert Hall garage. Because of the large number of people expected, taking public transportation is highly encouraged.

After 96 editions, the AmericaFest Celebration won’t be at the Rose Bowl after losing more than $500,000 last year, Rose Bowl General Manager Jens Weiden told the Pasadena Star-News.

Instead, the stadium will be the site of game between the Los Angeles Football Club and Los Angeles Galaxy, which is expected to draw the largest crowd in Major League Soccer’s 28-season history. The record is 74,479 for Charlotte FC’s first game, March 5, 2022, a 1-0 loss to the Galaxy.

A fireworks show will follow the game.

Fireworks will also follow the Los Angeles Dodgers-Pittsburgh Pirates game at Dodger Stadium, The Beach Boys concert at the Hollywood Bowl, the freestyle motocross show at the AV Fair & Event Center in Lancaster and the concert by the Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Brand tribute band The Rising at Starlight Bowl in Burbank.

Fireworks shows are also scheduled at Six Flags Magic Mountain and Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Culver City Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at West Los Angeles College will include food trucks, music and prizes. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. with the fireworks show set for dusk. Admission is $10 with children 5 and under free. Parking is $20.

Funds raised from the show produced by the Culver City Exchange Club will benefit local youth-focused charities.

Kaboom!, which combines monster trucks and freestyle motocross exhibitions, musical performances, a food fest and fireworks, begins at 4 p.m. at Fairplex. Tickets are $25 for a general admission seat and $30 for a reserved box seat in advance and $35 for general admission seat and $50 for a reserved box seat in advance.

Councilmember Bob Blumenfield’s July 4th Extravaganza at Warner Center Park will run from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and includes food from more than 15 local restaurants, arts and crafts vendors, a performance by the 1960s tribute band BEACH St. A Go Go and a 20-minute fireworks show.

Marina del Rey’s 20-minute fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m., synchronized to music played over loudspeakers at Burton Chace Park and Fisherman’s Village.

The approximately 9 p.m. fireworks show over Avalon Bay on Catalina Island will be followed by a performance by the USC Trojan Marching Band on the Wrigley Stage.

Fireworks displays are also planned for 9 p.m. at:

— Artesia Park, 18750 Clarkdale Ave.;

— Calabasas High School, 22855 Mulholland Highway;

— Cerritos Civic Center, 18125 Bloomfield Ave.;

— Pomona College, Strehle Track, 522 Mills Ave., Claremont;

— Rowley Park, 13220 S. Van Ness Ave., Gardena;

— Irwindale Park, 5050 N. Irwindale Ave.;

— Crescenta Valley High School, 2900 Community Ave., La Crescenta;

— La Bonita Park, 1440 W. Whittier Blvd., La Habra;

— Queensway Bay, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach;

— Shepherd of the Hills Church, 19700 Rinaldi St., Porter Ranch;

— Rosemead Park, 4343 Encinita Ave.;

— Valencia Town Center, 24201 W. Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita;

— Westlake Village Golf Course, 4812 Lakeview Canyon;

— Suzanne Park, 625 Suzanne Road, Walnut;

— Friendly Hills Country Club, 8500 S. Villaverde Drive, Whittier; and

— York Field, 9110 Santa Fe Springs Road, Whittier.