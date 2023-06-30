fbpx Brush fire west of Perris fully contained, burns 68 acres
Brush fire west of Perris fully contained, burns 68 acres

Fire Jun 30, 2023
A bulldozer fights the Juniper Fire near Perris. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Fire Department
A brush fire that broke out west of Perris, scorching roughly 68 acres and destroying two homes, was fully contained Thursday.

The Juniper Fire erupted about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Juniper and Santa Rosa Mine roads, between Gavilan Hills and Perris, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire also damaged at least two outbuildings, three cars and a recreational vehicle, officials said.

An evacuation order went into effect within an hour of the blaze starting, impacting properties south of Blue Sky Road, east of Baquero Road, west of Maywood Club Road and north of Rocky Hills Road. It was lifted Thursday night when fire officials confirmed the brush fire had been extinguished.

At the height of the fire, multiple engine and hand crews from the Riverside County Fire Department, Hemet Fire Department, Corona Fire Department, Murrieta Fire & Rescue and Riverside Fire Department were at the location, battling flames that moved at a rapid rate to the east amid moderate winds.

Cal Fire air tankers and water-dropping helicopters began making runs on the fire prior to the arrival of ground crews, slowing the blaze and closing off one of its flanks.

Six tankers and four helicopters were over the fire, with about 160 personnel on the ground, working to contain it Tuesday, officials said. The fire’s rate of spread was stopped at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

