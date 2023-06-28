Overnight mosquito spraying in Covina aims to reduce disease risk

| Photo courtesy of the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District

Citing an increase in mosquitoes in the area and the associated increased risk of disease such as West Nile virus, insect-control crews conducted an “adulticide” spraying operation in the overnight hours Wednesday in Covina.

The “ultra-low volume adulticide treatment” was sprayed from a truck between midnight and 5 a.m. in an area generally bounded between San Bernardino Road and Rowland Street, between Armel Drive and Citrus Avenue, according to the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.

The operation sprayed a substance called Aquaduet, which contains Sumithrin and prallethrin to mimic the properties of chrysanthemum flowers, according to the district. The chemicals were diluted in water, so they “will not harm the finishes on cars or homes,” district officials said in a statement.

“The presence of (West Nile virus)-positive mosquito samples combined with a high abundance of mosquitoes increases the risk of residents getting bit by a mosquito capable of transmitting WNV,” SGVMVCD Director of Scientific Programs Tristan Hallum said in a statement.

“This treatment will help decrease those populations, interrupt virus transmission, and protect residents from mosquito-borne diseases,” Hallum said.

District officials also offered a series of tips for people to help reduce mosquito populations on their properties:

— Eliminate standing water in clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, discarded tires, buckets, watering troughs, or anything that holds water for more than a week.

— Ensure that swimming pools, spas, and ponds are properly maintained.

— Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths, and other small containers weekly.

— Report neglected swimming pools to vector control officials.

The San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District can be reached at 626-814-9466 or online at SGVmosquito.org.