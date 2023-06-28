Fun things to do in SoCal this week: June 30-July 6

Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." | Photo Credit: Copyright: ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

June gloom seems to have mostly receded just in time for the 4th of July holiday weekend. So get out there and enjoy the summer weather, SoCal.

June 30

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Fan Event

El Capitan Theatre | 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | June 30 | elcapitantheatre.com

Guests can see artifacts and relics from the Indiana Jones archives and snap a picture at a themed photo op. Fans at the Friday event ($60) will receive one mug with fedora lid, one canvas tote, one exclusive mini poster, popcorn, beverage, and event credential and lanyard with their ticket. Sensory Inclusive Screenings are available July 15 at 12:45 p.m. and July 19 at 8:15 p.m. Open Caption screenings are available July 12 at 8:15 p.m. and July 16 at 12:45 p.m. Spanish Dubbed screenings are available July 9 at 12:45 p.m. and July 18 at 8:15 p.m.

626 Night Market

Santa Anita Park | 285 W. Huntington Drive Arcadia, CA 91007 | June 30-July 2 | 626nightmarket.com

The flagship night market features hundreds of vendors selling food, merchandise, crafts, and arts, and there will also be games, music, and entertainment.

Hacienda Heights: Pride at the Park

Hacienda Heights Community Center | 1234 Valencia Ave., Hacienda Heights, CA 91745 | June 30 | eventbrite.com

Activities will include a picnic, drag story hour, pride bracelets, a resource fair, community speaker, performances, workshops, activities and more.

Sawdust Summer Festival

Sawdust Art Festival | 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 | June 30-Sept. 3 | sawdustartfestival.org

The festival will feature handcrafted art by 168 Laguna Beach artists, three stages with live music, complimentary art classes, glassblowing, art demonstrations and a variety of outdoor dining and saloon offerings.

July 1

Montebello Independence Day Celebration

Barnes Park | 350 S. McPherrin Ave., Monterey Park, CA 91754 | July 1 | montebelloca.gov

This community event features live entertainment at the Barnes Park Amphitheater starting at 4 p.m. The annual celebration concludes with a free fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Patriotic Festival And Fireworks Show

Downtown Arcadia | July 1 | downtownarcadia.org

Start Independence Day celebrations early with food, live entertainment, a variety of vendor booths, free activities for kids, giveaways, and a fireworks show to end the night.

‘Back To The Future’

LA State Historic Park | 1245 N. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | July 1 | streetfoodcinema.com

Travel to the past with Marty McFly and Doc Brown at this special outdoor viewing. The aptly named Daydream Time Machine will get everyone rocking before the movie and Coco’s Lip Smacking Cupcakes, District Burger, The Dim Sum Truck, Flamin Hot Chicken, Lupita’s Tacos, and Monty’s Good Burger will be selling sustenance for all.

Baldwin Park Independence Day Spectacular

Sierra Vista High School | 3600 Frazier St., Baldwin Park, CA 91706 | July 1 | baldwinpark.com

The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with showgoers getting to partake in free activities like carnival rides, giant slides, a mechanical bull and a magic show beginning at 7:30 p.m. There will also be food vendors and a live concert at 6:30 p.m. featuring Aeromyth, an Aerosmith tribute band. The evening will close with a fireworks show beginning promptly at 9:30 p.m.

Michelada & Taco Summer Festival

Pomona | 761 Corporate Center Dr, Pomona, CA 91768 | July 1 | instagram.com

Like PB & J, tacos and micheladas are an iconic duo and are the perfect way to kick off the holiday weekend. Entry is free and you can take your dog to this family-friendly event also featuring a car show, petting zoo, music and the best micheladas and tacos in the IE.

Pico Rivera Fireworks Spectacular

El Rancho High School | 6501 Passons Blvd., Pico Rivera, CA 90660 | July 1 | pico-rivera.org

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with inflatable amusements, food booths and other family-friendly activities. The evening will include live entertainment by Suave the Band, who will be taking the stage from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Klymaxx will be performing their mega-hits of the ‘80s and ‘90s from 8-8:45 p.m. The evening will conclude with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Anime Expo

LA Convention Center | 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | July 1-4 | anime-expo.org

Celebrating Japanese pop culture, the expo will feature panel discussions, cosplaying, fashion shows, competitions, karaoke, a beer garden, concerts, game shows, comedy shows, gaming and much more.

‘La La Land’

Will Rogers State Historic Park | 1501 Will Rogers State Park Road, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 | July 1 | streetfoodcinema.com

The Oscar-winning film pays tribute to LA and the entertainment industry. Dan Olivo and his Jazz Band will get you ready for the jazzy tunes loved by Ryan Gosling’s character and food will be on sale from Birrerria El Patron, Cafe Vietnam, Eagle Rock BBQ, LA Donut,and Philly Jay’s Steaks.

909 Open Market

119 W. 2nd St., Pomona, CA 91766 | July 1 | 909openmarket.com

Head to the 909 Open Market for some food, shopping and music.

818 Night Market

Kirk O’ the Valley Presbyterian Church | 19620 Vanowen St., Reseda, CA 91335 | July 1 | the818nightmarket.com

Stop by from 5-10 p.m. and do a little shopping from small vendors, get a bite to eat and enjoy some music.

July 2

Jazz In The Park

Playhouse Village Park | 701 Union St., Pasadena, CA 91101 | July 2 | playhousevillage.org

The free concerts will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on the Van Halen Stage. The Michael Haggins Band will be this week’s artists.

PCC Flea Market

Pasadena City College | 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106 | July 2 | pasadena.edu

If you’re not done shopping, head to the Pasadena City College Flea Market to search for antiques and collectibles from over 400 vendors.

July 3

Big Bang On The Bay

190 N. Marina Drive, Long Beach, CA 90803 | July 3 | boathouseonthebay.com

Tickets can be purchased for the block party with food catered by Naples Rib Company or on Boathouse by the Bay. Entertainment will include flyovers, paragliders, music, dancing and fireworks

Duarte Independence Day Celebration

Duarte Sports Park | 1401 Central Ave., Duarte, CA 91010 | July 3 | accessduarte.com

Before fireworks light up the Duarte skyline, make a splash in the Duarte Pool (1600 Huntington Drive) from 12-3:30 p.m. at the Recreation Department’s Red, White, & Swim event where there will be festive treats, games, music, and giveaways for the whole family. The main event starts at 9 p.m. but doors open at 5:30 p.m. so pick out your spot and enjoy food vendors/trucks, live entertainment by DJ Phil and Chico the Band, a family play area with rides and games, cornhole tournament, and other vendor booths.

Country Line Dancing

The Pour House | 405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | July 3 | eventbrite.com

Put on your cowboy boots for line dancing starting at 6 p.m. If you’re not familiar with line dancing, there are lessons starting at 7 p.m. for $8. There are also pool tables, music, drinks and food.

July 4

Monrovia 4th Of July Concert & Fireworks Show

Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | July 4 | cityofmonrovia.org

Monrovia’s renowned 4th of July Concert and Fireworks Show features free musical performances and a 20-minute fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Fireworks over Monrovia Library. | Photo courtesy of Old Town Monrovia via Facebook

Gloria Molina Grand Park’s 4th Of July Block Party

Gloria Molina Grand Park | 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | July 4 | grandparkla.org

This will not be your traditional 4th of July celebration: there will be no fireworks but a drone show promises to light up the sky. The family- and dog-friendly event will feature food and snack options for purchase from L.A.’s favorite gourmet food trucks, two stages with musical performances, and a digital playground with Augmented Reality (AR) experiences, arts, crafts and games.

4th Of July On The Queen Mary

Queen Mary | 1126 Queens Highway Long Beach, CA 90802 | July 4 | queenmary.com

Enjoy a family-friendly night of music, entertainment, drinks, food, and fireworks on the shining sea this Independence Day.

Aquarium Of The Pacific 4th Of July BBQ

Aquarium of the Pacific | 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802 | July 4 | aquariumofpacific.org

Reservations for the buffet meal on the front plaza and VIP lunch on the Rooftop Veranda overlooking Rainbow Harbor will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets include all-day Aquarium admission and lunch.

Rosemead 4th Of July Parade And Grand Celebration

Rosemead Park | 4343 Encinita Ave., Rosemead, CA 91770 | July 4 | cityofrosemead.org

The day starts off at 10 a.m. with a parade themed “Celebrating Heroes in Our Community.” The family fun continues at Rosemead Park from noon to 10 p.m. with activities, rides and attractions, live entertainment, various food vendors and a fireworks display.

Corona 4th of July Independence Day Celebration

Santana Park | 598 Santana Way, Corona, CA 92881 | July 4 | coronaca.gov

Corona’s Main Street USA Independence Day Parade begins at 9 a.m. and festivities at the park will follow at 5 p.m. The celebration will include live music from Black Rock Candy and Phat Cat Swinger, food vendors, and a fireworks show at sundown.

The Rising

Starlight Bowl | 1249 Lockheed View Drive, Burbank, CA 91501 | July 4 | starlightbowl.com

Celebrate America’s birthday with a tribute to Bruce Springsteen, the man behind “Born In The U.S.A.” Hollywood U2 will join with a tribute to U2 and the night will conclude with a patriotic firework display.

July 5

Glendale Summer Concerts

Verdugo Park | 1621 Cañada Blvd., Glendale, CA 91208 | July 5 | glendaleca.gov

The Curse will be the special musical guest at this free, family-friendly outdoor concert.

Uptown Whittier Night Market

700 Greenleaf Ave., Whittier, CA 90602 | July 5 | facebook.com/uptownwhittier

Shop from local vendors, eat some delicious food and listen to music at the Uptown Whittier Night Market from 5-9 p.m. this summer.

July 6

Riverside Artswalk

Artist Vendor Lot | Main Street, between 6th and 9th streets, Riverside, CA 92501 | July 6 | riversideartswalk.com

This month’s Artswalk will spotlight Pablo Damas, with a solo show at Division 9 Gallery, in addition to the 20 venues including art galleries, studios, museums and the library. The musical spotlight will be on The Good Days Band.

Pasadena Parks After Dark

Various Pasadena parks | July 6-Aug. 5 | cityofpasadena.net

Summer night activities include sports leagues and tournaments, recreation activities, movies, and swimming. The kickoff on July 6 from 6-9 p.m. at Robinson Park will feature free food, inflatable games, arts and crafts, a live DJ and more.

DTLA Art Night

DTLA Historic Core | July 6 | dtlaartnight.com

Immerse yourself in an art experience like no other with Immersive Gallery’s AR Scavenger Hunt. You’ll also have the opportunity to explore more than 20 participating galleries.

KCRW Summer Nights

Hammer Museum | 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90024 | July 6 | kcrw.com

Singer-songwriter Rogê, known for samba-funk and Brazilian soul, will be joined by KCRW DJs Wyldeflower and LeRoy Downs.

Arcadia Concerts And Movies In The Park

City Hall Lawn | 240 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007 | July 6 | arcadiaca.gov

The free concert begins at 6:30 p.m. and movie at dusk. Kids can enjoy the fun zone area with plenty of games, crafts, and activities. Mobility, the high-energy rock band of the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West, continues the patriotic festivities. This week’s film will be “Lightyear.”

Summer Movie Fest 2023

CSUN | 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330 | July 6 | csun.edu

Open to the CSUN community and surrounding areas, head to the library lawn to enjoy a free movie at dusk, food trucks, activities, and the occasional giveaway. “Coco” (PG-13) will be the featured film. Activities begin at 6 p.m., before the start of the film.

Sunset Series

South Coast Botanic Garden | 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA 90274 | July 6 | southcoastbotanicgarden.org

Roam the 87 acres of the garden, or grab a cocktail and enjoy some yard games and live music from diverse performers. Kids will have a blast with parachutes, obstacle courses, lawn bowling, bubbles and more.

Azusa Summer Concert Series

Memorial Park Outdoor Stage | 320 N. Orange Pl, Azusa, CA 91702 | July 6 | ci.azusa.ca.us

Spice up a boring Thursday night with free live music. This week, Hit Me 90s pays tribute to the best decade of pop music.

Montebello Night Market

Behind parking lot of Wells Fargo Bank | 777 W. Whittier Blvd,, Montebello, CA 90640 | July 6 | montebelloca.gov

Entertainment and vendors selling farmers market items, homemade goods, arts, crafts and food will gather from 6-9 p.m.

Ongoing

Pride At The Park

56 LA County Parks | Through June 30 | parks.lacounty.gov/pride/

LA County Parks is hosting 2-hour programs ranging from picnics, dancing, art experiences and concerts in partnership with LGBTQ+ community-based organizations at its various 56 park locations.

Authentic Flamenco Presents Amador Rojas

Historic Woman’s Club of Santa Monica | 1210 4th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | Through July 2 | feverup.com

Renowned flamenco artist Amador Rojas performs a passionate and traditional show brought by the Royal Opera of Madrid and Fever.

Authentic Flamenco presents Amador Rojas. | Photo courtesy of Fever

Angel City Games

University of Southern California | Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through July 2 | angelcitygames.or

Two dozen Paralympians and elite coaches are expected to join across 17 adaptive sports, offering clinics in Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Tennis, Wheelchair Football, Blind Judo, Para Powerlifting, Sitting Volleyball, Blind Soccer, Archery, and more. Friday will offer two compelling special events for the broader community, including Olympic and Paralympic Day Celebration and the Celebrity Wheelchair Basketball Game hosted by LA28. The Celebrity Game will feature Hollywood celebrities, professional athletes, Olympians, as well as elite wheelchair basketball players like 5x Paralympian Matt Scott. Saturday will feature a community Fun Run and Roll fundraising event and then a Sport Resource Night. The Fun Run and the Sport Resource Night will be an opportunity for aspiring adaptive athletes to learn about various sports, meet elite athletes, and get guidance on their career path in sport.

LA Black Pride

LA | Through July 3 | blackpridela.com

Enjoy a week of events featuring music performances, wellness activities and nightlife parties.

‘Symbiosis: Living Island’

Japan House | 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Level 2, Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through July 5 | japanhousela.com

The Inujima “Art House Project” creates a unique symbiosis between art, architecture, community, and ecology that has been transforming the landscape of the Japanese island of Inujima, which now is home to just 25 homes with more than half of the inhabitants over 70 years of age. The exhibition celebrates and transports visitors to this “living art” island through the sights and sounds of everyday island life, captured through an experiential diorama of the island and its art pavilions.

‘Starmites’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through July 8 | openfist.org

The Tony-nominated sci-fi fantasy musical is a comic book come to life. “Starmites” tells the zany tale of earthling Eleanor, a shy teenager who dreams her way into a comic book quest to save the galaxy. Eleanor teams up with Space Punk, The Starmites and a lizard man named Trinkulus to fight the evil Shak Graa and The Banshees — weird women with dangerous hair-dos — led by Diva.

‘Back Porch’

The Victory Theatre Center | 3324 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank, CA 91505 | Through July 9 | onstage411.com/BackPorch

Life imitates art when Hollywood descends upon a small Kansas town in 1955 to shoot scenes for the classic film, “Picnic.” Barney Opat is the widowed father of two boys: 18-year-old Gary, who yearns to escape small-town Kansas life for a more glamorous existence, and energetic 13-year-old Del Wayne. The family’s life is upended when a handsome stranger working as William Holden’s stunt double blows into town alongside the all-star “Picnic” cast. Other characters include the Opats’ bachelor boarder, singing teacher Myron Uhrig, and their neighbor, Millard Goff.

Jordan Morgan, Cody Lemmon, Jonathan Fishman, Karl Maschek, and Isaac W. Jay. | Photo by Keira Wight

‘Fetch Clay, Make Man’

Kirk Douglas Theatre | 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Through July 16 | centertheatregroup.org

In the days leading up to one of his most anticipated fights, heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali (formerly Cassius Clay) forms an unlikely friendship with the controversial Hollywood star Stepin Fetchit (born Lincoln Perry). “Fetch Clay, Make Man” explores the improbable bond that forms between two drastically different and immensely influential cultural icons amidst the struggle of the Civil Rights Movement of the mid-1960s. This true story is as powerful and poetic as Ali himself while also humorous and irreverent.

‘The Tempest’

Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center | 110 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205 | Through July 17 | antaeus.org

Breathing new life into William Shakespeare’s most musical play, “The Tempest” is full of comedy, romance, poetry and thrilling magic. For twelve years the sorcerer Prospero, former Duke of Milan, has remained stranded on a remote island with his young daughter, Miranda, exiled by his treacherous brother, Antonio. Now Prospero sees his chance for revenge and conjures a storm that shipwrecks his brother, along with the King of Naples. The usurped wizard draws his enemies to his enchanted island to exact revenge. How will he find a path to forgiveness?

‘Into The Woods’

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through July 30 | centertheatregroup.org

Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker’s Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, and Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf are all reprising their Broadway roles in this enchanting musical from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.

From L to R: Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus in the Broadway production of “Into the Woods.” “Into the Woods” will play at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre June 27 to July 30, 2023 as part of the 2022-2023 Season. | Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Summer Parks After Dark

34 LA County Parks | Through Aug. 5 | parks.lacounty.gov

The Parks After Dark summer season brings free activities to 34 LA County parks. With a new theme every week, PAD will feature teen zones, senior social hours, aquatics, movies and concerts in the park, food, games, fitness, sports and more.

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through Aug. 13 | nhm.org

The Natural History Museum’s seasonal Butterfly Pavilion featuring hundreds of butterflies of various species, native plants and natural light is finally opening.

‘Summer Of Music: Concert Films 1959–2020’

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through Aug. 26 | academymuseum.org

Spanning seven decades and several continents, genres, and filmmaking styles, the concert film series showcases iconic and inspiring musical performances captured on film 一 from dizzying eclectic festival bills to intimate artist showcases. Featured performers include The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Ozzy Ozborne, and Beyoncé. The limited series concludes with “Metallica: Through the Never” in 3D (2013), featuring a special post-screening conversation with members of the band Metallica.

‘Last Summer At Bluefish Cove’

Outdoor Stage The Fountain Theatre | 5060 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles CA 90029 | Through Aug. 27 | fountaintheatre.com

The Fountain Theatre will transform the parking lot surrounding the set on its outdoor stage to create an oceanfront experience for its 40th anniversary production of the groundbreaking comedy/drama, “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove.” Set in 1974, a group of queer women spend their summers together in a remote oceanfront town on Long Island. Their lesbian enclave is disrupted when Eva, a naïve straight woman recently separated from her husband, stumbles unaware into their circle and falls for the charming, tough-talking Lil. This heartfelt play, a landmark in lesbian history, is bursting with friendship, laughter, love and hope, bringing well-rounded, three-dimensional characters that transcend stereotypes and preconceptions to the stage.

‘Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy And Light’

Skirball Cultural Center | 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Sept. 3 | skirball.org

The “Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy and Light” exhibition showcases 20 paintings and drawings from the Skirball’s collection of the artist’s work. The exhibition focuses on works made primarily during the decades after World War II and the Holocaust. To ease the despair brought on by that painful period, Krasnow created vibrant paintings teeming with exuberant, abstract forms, radiating optimism, and evoking a spiritual world of renewal. Krasnow emigrated from Ukraine to the United States at age 20 in 1907 and established himself in the Los Angeles art community in the 1920s, where he was inspired by the hope and possibility of Southern California. His paintings incorporate elements of his Jewish heritage and the organic forms and vivid hues found in the plant life of his Atwater Village home and studio.

‘Immersive Disney Animation’

Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles | 6400 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through Sept. 3 | lighthouseimmersive.com

Walt Disney Animation Studios has joined forces with the creators behind “The Original Immersive Van Gogh” to present the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films—from hits of today like “Encanto,” “Zootopia” and “Frozen,” to all of the classics including “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan” and “Pinocchio.” Additional interactive features within the projection show include responsive floor projection design that moves with the audience and custom bracelets that light up in sync with the projections and based on the audiences’ movements through the galleries. In a particularly show-stopping moment, the Gazillion Bubbles special effects team fills the 500,000 cubic feet of galleries with bubbles.

Immersive Disney Animation. | Photo by Kyle Flubacker

Rooftop Cinema Club

DTLA, Arts District & El Segundo | Through Sept. 4 | rooftopcinemaclub.com

From classic films like “Casablanca” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” to more modern blockbusters like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Rooftop Cinema Club offers a variety of films that you’ll enjoy rewatching in an open-air cinema experience.

‘The Power Of Song: A Songwriters Hall Of Fame Exhibit’

The Grammy Museum | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Sept. 4 | grammymuseum.org

The newly expanded exhibition celebrates iconic American songwriters. Through artifact displays, an original film, and interactive experiences, the exhibit examines the songwriter’s creative process, tells the stories of great songwriters – all of whom are Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees or special award recipients – and digs deep into the celebrated compositional works that make up the American music treasury.

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 21 | theatricum.com

Each summer, Theatricum’s wooded stage morphs into the enchanted woods of Athens, where mortal lovers chase and are chased, players prepare, and fairies make magical mischief. Audiences are advised to bring a sweater for evening performances, sunscreen and a hat for matinees, and cushions for bench seating. Patrons are welcome to arrive early and picnic before a performance.

‘Macbeth’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 23 | theatricum.com

There’s no better place to call up the spirits than Theatricum’s outdoor amphitheater, carved into the rustic hillside and surrounded by the Topanga woods.

Max Lawrence and Willow Geer in “Macbeth.” | Photo by Ian Flanders

‘Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Oct. 1 | theatricum.com

“Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses” is a new edit of Shakespeare’s best-known history plays — Henry VI Parts I, II and III and Richard III — compiled by Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum Artistic Director Ellen Geer. Dubbed the “British Game of Thrones” and Shakespeare’s “First Boxed Set” by British director Trevor Nunn, the Bard’s War of the Roses follows 30 years of bitter infighting between the rival Lancaster and Plantagenet dynasties as they battle for power and the crown of England. Geer puts the focus on the women in court as they watch the bloody wars take the lives of their fathers, husbands and sons.

‘Living In A Wildlife Corridor’

Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Oct. 1 | descansogardens.org

Included in the price of admission to the gardens, “Living in a Wildlife Corridor” is an interactive and immersive exhibit spotlighting our natural surroundings through the lens of photographers, the canvases of local artists, and through the stories and wisdom of the Tongva people.

‘Printed In 1085: The Chinese Buddhist Canon From The Song Dynasty’

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through Dec. 4 | huntington.org

The Huntington will exhibit for the first time the oldest printed book in its collection, “The Scripture of the Great Flower Ornament of the Buddha.” The exhibit will show the connection between religion and China’s printmaking, which had been practiced centuries before the first use of movable metal type in Europe.

‘Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through The Eyes Of Artists’

Los Angeles Union Station | 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Dec. 31 | art.metro.net

In “Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through the Eyes of Artists,” 12 featured pieces focus on a specific area, neighborhood or city Metro serves within greater Los Angeles and will be on view in the Passageway Art Gallery, between Union Station East and West.

Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience

The Grammy Museum | 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Winter 2024 | grammymuseum.org

If you’ve had “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan” stuck in your head the last few weeks then you’ll want to stop by this exhibit honoring the multi-Grammy Award-winning and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, philanthropist and international icon. The exhibit explores the artist’s musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer-songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón. The exhibit features interactives, artifacts from Shakira’s personal archive, three original films, handwritten lyrics, costumes, guitars and more.