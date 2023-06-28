Blaze west of Perris burns about 55 acres, threatens properties

A bulldozer battles the Juniper Fire near Perris. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Fire Department

An evacuation order was in place Wednesday for the Juniper Fire west of Perris that has burned 55 acres, and damaged or destroyed several structures.

The evacuation order is for the area surrounding the fire, south of Blue Sky Road, east of Baquero Road, west of Maywood Club Road and north of Rocky Hills Road, as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire erupted Tuesday about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Juniper and Santa Rosa Mine roads, between Gavilan Hills and Perris, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

#JuniperFIRE [9:00 PM UPDATE]: The Juniper Fire Evacuation order area has been reduced to a warning, the area in yellow.

An Evacuation Order does remain in place for a small area surrounding the fire area. The attached photo shows the small area that remains an order. The… pic.twitter.com/JSobwnmsnU — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) June 28, 2023

Multiple engine and hand crews from the county, Hemet Fire Department, Corona Fire Department, Murrieta Fire & Rescue and Riverside Fire Department were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a rapid rate to the east amid moderate winds.

At least one outbuilding was destroyed, and video from the scene showed at least two homes burning and appearing to suffer major damage, along with several vehicles.

Cal Fire air tankers and water-dropping helicopters began making runs on the brusher prior to the arrival of ground crews, slowing the blaze and closing off one of its flanks, according to reports from the scene.

With assistance from sheriff’s deputies, fire officials implemented mandatory evacuations impacting properties bounded by Blue Sky Road to the north, Rocky Hills Road to the south, El Baquero Road to the west and Maywood Club Road to the east.

At its peak, six air tankers and four water-dropping helicopters were overhead of the fire, with about 160 personnel on the ground, working to contain it, officials said.

The fire’s forward rate of spread was stopped at 5:15 p.m., and it was 5% contained. All aircraft had cleared the location as of 5:50 p.m.

A care and reception center for evacuees was available at Pinacate Middle School, 1990 S. A St. in Perris.

The cause of the fire was unknown, fire officials said.