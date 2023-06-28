Arcadia student sets sights on Stanford, bioengineering after PPE project

Weber Lin assembles a 3D printer in 2020 for the Breakthrough Junior Challenge competition in 2020. | Photo courtesy of Nancy Lin

A high school student from Arcadia who made a name for himself by producing hundreds of pieces of personal protective equipment during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic is now setting his sights on even bigger achievements. Weber Lin has been accepted into Stanford University, following his incredible journey from a bedroom PPE project to dreams of printing human organs.

Lin, 18, first made headlines in April 2020 when he spoke with NBCLA about his initiative to produce PPE while attending remote classes at Arcadia High School. From his modest bedroom setup Lin diligently created over 3,100 pieces of PPE, including masks, face shields and ear savers, as the world grappled with a shortage of essential supplies. However, as supply chain issues improved, the demand for his 3D printed masks diminished.

Reflecting on his early days, Lin told NBCLA, “After we talked, I kept making masks for a few months. I expanded to face shields and ear savers. But eventually, once the supply chain issues were resolved, there wasn’t a need for 3D masks.” This realization did not discourage him; instead, it fueled his ambition to explore the broader potential of 3D printing.

The determined teenager delved deeper into the world of 3D printing and discovered groundbreaking opportunities.

“Instead of putting plastic through the tube [of a 3D printer], you can put human cells. At least that’s what scientists are working on now,” Lin told NBCLA.

His interest in bioengineering blossomed alongside his PPE project, eventually solidifying his decision to pursue a major in bioengineering at Stanford University.

Lin’s aspirations have now expanded beyond creating life-saving equipment. He envisions a future where human cells are transformed into living tissues, suggesting that “we can make human organs from that.” His dedication to combining technology and healthcare has been applauded by experts, who see his potential to revolutionize the medical field.

The Arcadia High School valedictorian’s journey to success hasn’t been limited to science and innovation. Lin is also a musician and a fan of the Scottish bagpipes.

As he gets ready to bid farewell to Arcadia and embark on his university journey at Stanford, Lin credits his motto for his achievements: “Procrastinate later. Don’t do other things. Don’t get distracted.”