fbpx Average gasoline price in LA County drops for 12th time in 13 days
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Business / Average gasoline price in LA County drops for 12th time in 13 days

Average gasoline price in LA County drops for 12th time in 13 days

Business Jun 24, 2023
| Photo by AZ-BLT/Envato Elements
by
share with

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 12th time in 13 days, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $4.907.

The average gasoline price has dropped 6.7 cents over the past 13 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It decreased seven consecutive days, rose one-tenth of a cent Monday then resumed decreasing Tuesday.

The LA County average price is 2.6 cents less than one week ago and $1.465 lower than one year ago but 3.7 cents more than one month ago. It has dropped $1.587 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average gasoline price dropped for the 12th time in 14 days, decreasing 1.2 cents to $4.832. It had dropped 8.6 cents over the past 14 days, including three-tenths of a cent Friday.

The Orange County average price is 3.6 cents less than one week ago, two-tenths of a cent lower than one month ago and $1.463 below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.627 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped six-tenths of a cent to $3.578, one day after remaining unchanged. It is one-tenth of a cent more than one week ago and 1.7 cents higher than one month ago but $1.348 less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.438 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

More from Business

Business Jun 23, 2023
share with
2 LA council members among those arrested at worker protest by
Business Jun 22, 2023
share with
Independent truck operators protest to renew LA city contract by
Business Jun 16, 2023
share with
Taco Bell to pay $85,000 to settle lawsuit over gift card redemption by
Business Jun 15, 2023
share with
38 local restaurants receive assistance grants through Restaurants Care Resilience Fund by
Business Jun 14, 2023
share with
Dockworkers, shippers reach agreement on new labor deal by
Business Jun 13, 2023
share with
Average LA County, Orange County gasoline prices drop by
More
Skip to content