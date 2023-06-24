Average gasoline price in LA County drops for 12th time in 13 days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 12th time in 13 days, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $4.907.
The average gasoline price has dropped 6.7 cents over the past 13 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It decreased seven consecutive days, rose one-tenth of a cent Monday then resumed decreasing Tuesday.
The LA County average price is 2.6 cents less than one week ago and $1.465 lower than one year ago but 3.7 cents more than one month ago. It has dropped $1.587 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.
The Orange County average gasoline price dropped for the 12th time in 14 days, decreasing 1.2 cents to $4.832. It had dropped 8.6 cents over the past 14 days, including three-tenths of a cent Friday.
The Orange County average price is 3.6 cents less than one week ago, two-tenths of a cent lower than one month ago and $1.463 below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.627 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.
The national average price dropped six-tenths of a cent to $3.578, one day after remaining unchanged. It is one-tenth of a cent more than one week ago and 1.7 cents higher than one month ago but $1.348 less than one year ago.
The national average price has dropped $1.438 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.