Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. | Photo courtesy of Arturo Pardavilla III/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The Los Angeles Dodgers won their second straight game against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night, thanks to a dominant pitching performance by seven different relievers. The two-hit shutout was made all the more impressive by the fact that Angels starter Shohei Ohtani struck out 12 batters in seven innings but allowed a solo home run to Freddie Freeman in the fourth inning, the only run he allowed in the game.

The Dodgers’ bullpen was outstanding, shutting down the Angels without allowing a hit after Ohtani’s departure. The team managed to combine for 11 shutout innings of two-hit ball, leading manager Dave Roberts to go with a bullpen game instead of starting his usual rotation.

“The bullpen games, I’ve seen it with other teams, it’s hard to score when you’re facing a different pitcher each time,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said following the game.

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Vargas was hitless in his last 24 at-bats when he stepped up to the plate in the eighth inning. However, he went on to hit a home run off Angels reliever Aaron Loup, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead. Luis Rengifo was the only player to record any hits for the Angels throughout the night.

The game was yet another showcase of Freeman’s consistency and power. The veteran slugger launched his fourteenth home run of the season off Ohtani to give his team the lead. Freeman made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2010 and went on to play twelve seasons for them, establishing himself as one of the best players in the league.

Ohtani has been a standout player in the league this season, known for both his pitching and hitting skills. His performance on the mound against the Dodgers was outstanding, but his team was unable to provide him with any offensive support. Ohtani went 0 for 7 at the plate in these two rivalry games against the Dodgers, while co-superstar Mike Trout went 0 for 8.

The Angels were on an impressive 11-3 surge before being shut down by the Dodgers’ bullpen. The team had been putting up impressive offensive numbers, but the Dodgers proved to be too strong for them over these past two games.

With Wednesday’s win, the Dodgers completed a sweep of the Angels in their home ballpark. The two sellout crowds at Angel Stadium were packed with fans from both teams, highlighting the enduring popularity of the LA baseball rivalry.

The Angels will now face off against the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Friday, while the Dodgers will head into a three-game series against the Houston Astros.