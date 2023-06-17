fbpx Palm Springs Black History Committee to host Juneteenth event
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Life! / Live / Palm Springs Black History Committee to host Juneteenth event

Palm Springs Black History Committee to host Juneteenth event

Live Jun 17, 2023
| Image courtesy of the city of Palm Springs
by
share with

The Palm Springs Black History Committee will host a Juneteenth Celebration of Culture event Saturday.

“Juneteenth is an important celebration and reminder about how far we have come as a nation,” Jarvis Crawford, manager of the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, said in a statement.

The event is set for 5 p.m. Saturday at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 W. Tramview Road, according to a statement from the city of Palm Springs. The evening will feature live music, free food and family-friendly activities, city officials said.

A King and Queen Royal Pageant was held Friday, featuring participants from preschool to high school with categories of “Beautiful Babies,” “Tiny Tots,” “Jr. Miss,” and “King and Queen,” according to the Palm Springs Black History Committee. Both events were held in the same venue.

Committee officials said this year’s events include educational and cultural activities produced by members of the Coachella Valley community and outside organizations.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States,” Palm Springs city officials said in a statement. “The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, the aftermath of the Civil War, slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.”

More from Live

Entertainment Jun 16, 2023
share with
Microsoft Theater, L.A. Live to bear Peacock name under new deal by
Live Jun 16, 2023
share with
Center Theatre Group cancels productions at Mark Taper Forum by
Art Jun 14, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: June 16-22 by
Live Jun 12, 2023
share with
Parade in Hollywood caps 3-day LA Pride celebration by
Live Jun 10, 2023
share with
3-day LA Pride festivities continue near downtown Los Angeles by
Art Jun 07, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: June 9-15 by
More
Skip to content