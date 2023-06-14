fbpx Dockworkers, shippers reach agreement on new labor deal
Home / News / Business / Dockworkers, shippers reach agreement on new labor deal

Dockworkers, shippers reach agreement on new labor deal

Business Jun 14, 2023
The Port of Los Angeles. | Photo courtesy of Linnaea Mallette/PublicDomainPictures.net (CC0)
A tentative agreement on a six-year contract covering workers at all 29 West Coast ports was announced Wednesday evening by the union representing dockwockers and shippers industry group.

Details of the agreement were not released. The agreement is subject to ratification by members of International Longshore and Warehouse Union, which represents dockworkers, and Pacific Maritime Association, which represents shippers.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that recognizes the heroic efforts and personal sacrifices of the ILWU workforce in keeping our ports operating,” PMA President James McKenna and ILWU President Willie Adams said in a joint statement. “We are also pleased to turn our full attention back to the operation of the West Coast ports.”

The dockworkers union and PMA had been in talks for months on a contract to replace the one that had expired July 1.

The tentative agreement was reached with assistance from acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su.

“The news of a tentative agreement between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association should be welcomed by every Angeleno and every American,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said. “This is a win for the working people of our city.”

Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said the tentative agreement “brings the stability and confidence that customers have been seeking.”

