More assault victims sought in Long Beach as suspect arrested

Crime Jun 14, 2023
Eugene Martindale III. | Photo courtesy of the Long Beach Police Department
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in two alleged kidnappings in Long Beach, and police Wednesday were asking potential additional victims to come forward.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Chestnut Avenue on June 1 to a report of an attempted kidnapping at around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.

LBPD sex crime detectives immediately began investigating the alleged assault, gathering sufficient evidence identifying Eugene Martindale III as a suspect to issue a warrant for his arrest, police said.

According to the police department, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 12-year-old girl was walking on the sidewalk when Martindale attempted to communicate with her. The girl ignored Martindale’s forward behavior and continued walking, prompting the suspect to try conversing with the victim a second time, again unsuccessfully, police said.

Martindale allegedly then approached the victim from behind, wrapped his arms around her body and attempted to kidnap her. The girl managed to escape, but Martindale fled before officers arrived, authorities said.

Martindale was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for a separate incident in Carson at around 6:55 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives believe that additional victims have not come forward and released a public image of the suspect.

Anyone with additional information about the suspect or the alleged crimes as asked to contact the LBPD Sex Crime Detail at 562-570-7368. Tipsters who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

