fbpx KCAL journalist's film captivates audiences at Marina del Rey Film Festival
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Life! / Entertainment / KCAL journalist’s film captivates audiences at Marina del Rey Film Festival

KCAL journalist’s film captivates audiences at Marina del Rey Film Festival

Entertainment Jun 13, 2023
Danielle Radin posing on the red carpet at the Marina del Ray Film Festival. | Photo courtesy of @danielleradin/Twitter
by
share with

The Marina del Rey Film Festival was in full swing on Sunday as attendees crowded into the theaters to watch some of the latest and greatest independent films from around the world. Among the featured films was “Just Ghost Me,” a short film co-written, co-produced and acted in by KCAL’s own journalist Danielle Radin.

The film, which is based on Radin’s personal reflections on dating in Los Angeles, takes viewers on a journey through the city’s diverse landscape, featuring iconic locations such as Dodgers Stadium, Hermosa Beach, Rodeo Drive, the 405 Freeway and Pasadena.

For Radin, the experience of creating the film was a unique departure from her usual role as a local news reporter. “It was quite a unique experience to go from reporting on local current events in Los Angeles to making a film featuring all the unique parts of the city,” said Radin.

The film was edited and directed by Jeff Mizushima and produced by Water Island Productions, a digital media company based in Los Angeles.

The Marina del Rey Film Festival was founded in 2012 by Jon Gursha and Peter Greene and has since become a staple of the independent film scene. Over the years, the festival has featured hundreds of films from all over the world, providing a platform for emerging filmmakers and giving audiences the opportunity to discover new and exciting voices in cinema.

For audiences at this year’s festival, “Just Ghost Me” was a standout among the many films on offer. The film’s heartfelt exploration of love and loss in Los Angeles struck a chord with viewers, who left the theater with a renewed appreciation for the city’s many charms and challenges.

More from Entertainment

Entertainment Jun 13, 2023
share with
‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak retiring after 40 years by
Art Jun 07, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: June 9-15 by
Entertainment Jun 06, 2023
share with
Disneyland offering summer discount tickets for California residents by
Art Jun 02, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: June 2-8 by
Entertainment Jun 02, 2023
share with
Motley Crue members seek to compel arbitration of Mick Mars’ claims by
Entertainment May 30, 2023
share with
Flowers to be placed at star of Magic Castle co-founder Milt Larsen by
More
Skip to content