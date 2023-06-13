KCAL journalist’s film captivates audiences at Marina del Rey Film Festival

Danielle Radin posing on the red carpet at the Marina del Ray Film Festival. | Photo courtesy of @danielleradin/Twitter

The Marina del Rey Film Festival was in full swing on Sunday as attendees crowded into the theaters to watch some of the latest and greatest independent films from around the world. Among the featured films was “Just Ghost Me,” a short film co-written, co-produced and acted in by KCAL’s own journalist Danielle Radin.

Had so much fun watching the short film at the Marina del Rey film festival, what an honor! So happy to have my amazingly supportive friends and family there celebrating!! 🎥 🎉 @GreciaFigueroaN @jenna_radin @juliabarrow3 @ioverannalyze pic.twitter.com/Ru1w2zQM8y — Danielle Radin (@danielleradin) June 12, 2023

The film, which is based on Radin’s personal reflections on dating in Los Angeles, takes viewers on a journey through the city’s diverse landscape, featuring iconic locations such as Dodgers Stadium, Hermosa Beach, Rodeo Drive, the 405 Freeway and Pasadena.

For Radin, the experience of creating the film was a unique departure from her usual role as a local news reporter. “It was quite a unique experience to go from reporting on local current events in Los Angeles to making a film featuring all the unique parts of the city,” said Radin.

The film was edited and directed by Jeff Mizushima and produced by Water Island Productions, a digital media company based in Los Angeles.

The Marina del Rey Film Festival was founded in 2012 by Jon Gursha and Peter Greene and has since become a staple of the independent film scene. Over the years, the festival has featured hundreds of films from all over the world, providing a platform for emerging filmmakers and giving audiences the opportunity to discover new and exciting voices in cinema.

For audiences at this year’s festival, “Just Ghost Me” was a standout among the many films on offer. The film’s heartfelt exploration of love and loss in Los Angeles struck a chord with viewers, who left the theater with a renewed appreciation for the city’s many charms and challenges.