fbpx Average LA County, Orange County gasoline prices drop
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Business / Average LA County, Orange County gasoline prices drop

Average LA County, Orange County gasoline prices drop

Business Jun 13, 2023
| Photo by MariaSiurt/Envato Elements
by
share with

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped two-tenths of a cent Tuesday to $4.966, a day after decreasing six-tenths of a cent and ending a five-day streak of increases.

The average gasoline price is 3.4 cents more than one week ago and 12.2 cents higher than one month ago, but $1.493 less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.528 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service..

The Orange County average price dropped eight-tenths of a cent to $4.902, a day after it decreased a half-cent and ended a four-day streak of increases totaling 4.1 cents that boosted the Orange County average price to its highest amount since April 19.

It is 2.5 cents more than one week ago and 10.6 cents higher than one month ago, but $1.506 less than one year ago. The Orange County average price has dropped $1.557 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average gasoline price dropped two-tenths of a cent to $3.592, a day after it rose four-tenths of a cent. It has risen 4.7 cents over the past seven days, including four-tenths of a cent Monday.

The national average price is 5.5 cents higher than one month ago but $1.422 less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.432 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

“With the Fed meeting this week to potentially alter interest rates again, we could see some turbulence in oil markets, potentially impacting states where gas prices were quiet this week, while the states that saw a big jump last week could see some moderate relief in the week ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

More from Business

Business Jun 13, 2023
share with
FTC seeks court order blocking Microsoft purchase of Activision by
Business Jun 12, 2023
share with
Barrington Plaza tenants facing mass eviction sue property owner by
Business Jun 10, 2023
share with
Average LA County gasoline price hits highest amount since Dec. 1 by
Business Jun 10, 2023
share with
Federal government sues SoCal Edison for negligence in 2017 Creek Fire by
Business Jun 08, 2023
share with
Truckers’ future uncertain as LA city decides to end haul program by
Business Jun 08, 2023
share with
NBA Finals TV viewership up slightly from last year by
More
Skip to content