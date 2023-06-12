US Open practice rounds at LA Country Club open to public

The 15th hole at the Los Angeles Country Club's North Course. | Photo courtesy of USGA/J.D. Cuban/PGA Tour

Practice rounds for the 2023 U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club will be open to the public for the first time Monday.

Gates will open at 6 a.m. Players electing to play a full practice round generally begin between 6:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. Players have the option of beginning their practice rounds on the first or 10th tees.

Gallery tickets are $125 Monday, $150 Tuesday and $200 Wednesday. Gallery ticket holders have the ability to walk the course and sit in various grandstands.

Trophy Club tickets are $175 Monday, $225 Tuesday and $350 Wednesday. Trophy Club ticket holders have access to a premium facility that includes a variety of seating and food and beverage options, the ability to watch live television throughout the facility and executive restrooms. Trophy Club tickets include all access a gallery ticket receives.

Tickets are available at www.usopen.com/2023/2023-u-s–open-ticket-packages.html.

Juniors age 17 and under can request a complimentary gallery ticket for the practice rounds at the ticket office with a ticketed or credentialed adult during the practice rounds. There a maximum of two junior tickets per ticketed or credentialed adult.

Active and retired military can request a complimentary gallery ticket for the practice rounds via an online ticket offer verified through GovX, with a capacity set at 500 tickets per round.

Fans will not be able to enter the gates without a digital ticket.

Parking will be at multiple garages in Century City. Passes are $33 per day and can be purchased at www.lazparking.com/locations/u-s-open-2023.

Fans traveling to the U.S. Open using a ride-hailing service are encouraged to specify Beverly Hills High School as their destination. Passenger drop-off and pick-up will only be allowed at the designated area along Moreno Drive. There is no parking or staging for vehicles at Beverly Hills High School.

Ride-hailing vehicles are not permitted to pick up or drop off passengers at any other location around the grounds of the Los Angeles Country Club.

For fans choosing to bicycle to the U.S. Open, racks will be available at the Westfield Century City shopping center and Holmby Park.

Play begins Thursday in golf’s first major championship to be played in Los Angeles since 1995 and the first U.S. Open in the city since 1948.