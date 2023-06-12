Angels sign veteran infielder Daniel Murphy to minor league deal

Daniel Murphy. | Arturo Pardavila III/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The Los Angeles Angels have made a move to boost their first base options with the signing of three-time All-Star infielder, Daniel Murphy. The signing was announced on Monday after the Angels purchased Murphy’s contract from the independent Atlantic League’s Long Island Ducks.

Murphy, who had retired in January 2021, will now report to Triple-A Salt Lake in the hope of impressing the Angels enough to earn a promotion back to Major League Baseball.

At 38 years old, Murphy is not a new face in the league. In his 12-year career, he has played for the New York Mets, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies. Murphy’s best season came in 2016 when he finished as the National League MVP runner-up after hitting a career-high 25 home runs and recording a .985 OPS for the Nationals.

Murphy’s success was not a one-season fluke, however, as he also had an epic performance for the Mets in their run to the 2015 National League pennant. During that playoff run, Murphy homered in six straight playoff games, cementing his place in Mets’ history.

Despite his incredible feats, Murphy was left without a team in 2021. However, he used this time off to work on his game and stay game-ready. This opportunity came in the form of the independent Atlantic League’s Long Island Ducks. With the Ducks, Murphy put up an impressive .331/.410/.451 slash line with two home runs in 37 contests. The Angels saw enough potential in the veteran’s performance to offer him a minor-league contract.

The Angels could certainly use some help at first base, which has been a revolving door for them this season. Heading into the season, the team had high hopes for Jared Walsh, but he has struggled so far this season, hitting a .122 with 49 at-bats. Brandon Drury, Jake Lamb and Matt Thaiss have all seen playing time at the position, but none have been able to provide a spark for the struggling Angels. Murphy’s left-handed bat and experience could certainly help fill this void.

The move also adds to the team’s left-handed options, as the Angels have only had 767 plate appearances from left-handed hitters this season. With Murphy’s career .296 average against right-handed pitchers, he could add some much-needed balance to the lineup. However, at 38 years old, Murphy’s age and declining skills may ultimately limit his impact.

Nevertheless, the Angels hope that Murphy can show some of his old form and help propel the team toward a playoff spot. The Angels are currently third in the AL West, with a record of 36-31. They are 6.5 games back from the division-leading Texas Rangers and are 1.5 games back from the Houston Astros, who hold the third wild card spot in the AL. The addition of Murphy could be just what the team needs to push them over the edge.

It remains to be seen when Murphy will make his appearance for the Angels, but the team will surely be keeping a close eye on his performance in Triple-A Salt Lake. Murphy’s signing is a low-risk move for the Angels, and if he is able to provide a boost to the team, it could end up being a steal.