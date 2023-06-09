Arcadia High’s Class of 2023 earns 100 percent graduation rate

Arcadia High School's graduating Class of 2023. | Photo courtesy of AUSD

Arcadia High School’s Class of 2023 celebrated a remarkable 100 percent graduation rate when all 735 of its seniors received their diplomas Thursday night at Santa Anita Park. A 100 percent graduation rate is rare, especially for such a large high school with more than 3,000 students enrolled. The last time a 100 percent graduation rate was achieved by the Apaches was in 2018.

“We are immensely proud of our seniors in the Class of 2023 for their hard work, determination, and commitment to excellence,” said Principal Dr. Angela Dillman. “Their 100 percent graduation rate reflects the collective effort of our students, teachers, staff, and families. It is a testament to the unwavering support and guidance provided within our school community.”

These exceptional Arcadia High graduates will now embark on a new chapter in their lives as they pursue their dreams at some of the most prestigious universities in the country. Their academic accomplishments have earned them acceptance into several Ivy League schools, plus Stanford, UC Berkeley, Duke, NYU, and numerous other esteemed institutions across the nation.

Notably, Arcadia High’s Class of 2023 boasts a remarkable valedictorian, Weber Lin, who will be attending Stanford in the fall to pursue a degree in bioengineering. Additionally, 129 salutatorians will join their fellow classmates on stage, having demonstrated excellence throughout their high school years in both academics and citizenship. Each salutatorian has achieved a minimum 3.93 GPA, showcasing their commitment to scholastic achievement.

Arcadia High School remains in the top one percent of best public high schools in California, according to Niche. U.S. News and World Report has named Arcadia High a Gold Medal School three times. This is an honor bestowed on less than 3 percent of the more than 19,000 schools in the country. Similarly, the College Board has placed Arcadia Unified School District on its prestigious annual AP® District Honor Roll for two consecutive years (2017 and 2018) in recognition of its continued, impressive offering of Advanced Placement and Honors curriculum. For more information about Arcadia High School, visit ahs.ausd.net.