Feds offer reward in search for armored truck robber

Crime Jun 08, 2023
An alleged armored truck robber in El Segundo. | Photos courtesy of the FBI
Federal authorities Wednesday announced a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the person who robbed an armored vehicle in El Segundo.

The suspect robbed an armored truck driver at gunpoint on Feb. 21 at a bank in the 800 block of North Pacific Coast Highway, according to the FBI. It was unclear how much money was stolen.

In hopes of generating tips, authorities released images of the suspect and the vehicle used during the crime.

According to the FBI, the suspect was last seen entering the passenger seat of a maroon-colored sedan and wearing an orange reflective vest, a blue cloth mask, a black hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-11-inch, 40-year-old white man weighing 180 pounds and with skin tags behind his right ear, government officials said.

The FBI is investigating the crime with detectives at the El Segundo Police Department.

Anyone with information was urged to contact 310-477-6565. Tipsters who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

share with
38K pounds of fireworks seized in South LA; 2 men arrested
