fbpx 38K pounds of fireworks seized in South LA; 2 men arrested
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / 38K pounds of fireworks seized in South LA; 2 men arrested

38K pounds of fireworks seized in South LA; 2 men arrested

Crime Jun 08, 2023
Boxes containing thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks fill a South LA warehouse. | Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department
by
share with

Authorities seized 38,000 pounds of illegal fireworks being stored in a warehouse in the South Los Angeles area and arrested two men at the scene, police said Thursday.

The fireworks were discovered about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the building in the 900 block of East 61st Street, near the intersection of Gage and Central avenues in the Florence community, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

“Los Angeles Fire Department Fire Marshals were conducting routine compliance inspections of commercial buildings,” an LAPD statement said. “While conducting an inspection of a textiles warehouse, the marshals observed a large number of fireworks in a storage room and contacted the Los Angeles Police Department.”

“Bomb Squad and Major Crimes Division investigators responded to the location and seized the illegal fireworks, which were described as commercial grade,” police said. “Bomb Squad investigators immediately began the process of packaging and removing the fireworks from the area, which totaled 38,000 pounds in weight.”

Detectives interviewed several occupants in the building, and arrested Lorenzo Ponce, 64, and Diego Ponce, 35, both of Los Angeles. Their relationship to one another was not immediately known, police said. The men were booked on suspicion of “possession of illegal fireworks over 5,000 pounds,” police said.

By Thursday morning, the fireworks had been removed from the warehouse, the LAPD reported. CalFire will assist with the eventual disposal of the items, police said. The investigation was ongoing.

Two years ago in a south Los Angeles neighborhood, a botched detonation of illegal fireworks while being removed by the LAPD resulted in an explosion that injured several people and damaged buildings and vehicles.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Major Crimes Division Detective Allen at 213-486-7220, or the police tipline at 877-LAPD-247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Crime

Crime Jun 08, 2023
share with
Feds offer reward in search for armored truck robber by
Crime Jun 07, 2023
share with
Ex-‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor arrested in LA for alleged role in Capitol breach by
Crime Jun 07, 2023
share with
119 years to life in prison for man who killed research scientist in Malibu by
Crime Jun 06, 2023
share with
3 arrested in protest outside Glendale school board meeting by
Crime Jun 03, 2023
share with
Shooting incidents this past week in Los Angeles County by
Crime Jun 03, 2023
share with
Crime against the vulnerable a priority for region’s top federal prosecutor by
More
Skip to content