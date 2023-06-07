Ex-‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor arrested in LA for alleged role in Capitol breach

Tear gas explodes at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as supporters of President Donald Trump breached security after his reelection defeat. | Photo courtesy of Tyler Merbler/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

An actor and comedian who voiced a character on “Bob’s Burgers” and had roles on “Mr. Show with Bob and David” and “Better Call Saul” was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles on federal charges connected to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Jay Johnston, 54, of Los Angeles, faces charges of civil disorder, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings, according to documents filed in federal court in the District of Columbia.

Johnston surrendered to the FBI’s Los Angeles field office and was expected to make his initial appearance in Los Angeles federal court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to court documents, Johnston was near the front of the mob illegally amassed on the West Plaza of the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

After police officers in the area were forced to retreat, Johnston, along with others, allegedly pursued the police to the Lower West Terrace and into tunnel that leads into the Capitol. At about 3:05 p.m., he entered the tunnel, documents allege.

While inside the tunnel, Johnston was allegedly handed a stolen U.S. Capitol police riot shield by other rioters. He then participated with other rioters in a group push effort against the police in the tunnel, federal prosecutors contend.

Johnston allegedly then walked back toward the entrance of the tunnel before turning around and again participating in another group push effort, during which the crowd called, “HEAVE! HO!” as it pushed against the police. Johnston left the tunnel at 3:13 p.m. carrying another stolen U.S. Capitol Police riot shield, which he handed to another rioter as he exited the tunnel, prosecutors allege.

Johnston had voiced the character of pizzeria owner Jimmy Pesto Sr. in episodes of “Bob’s Burgers” during the Fox cartoon’s first 11 seasons. He was let go from the show in 2021 after it came to light he’d participated in the Capitol riot, according to published reports.

Like all Capitol breach arrests, the case is being handled in the District of Columbia.

In the 29 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including nearly 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.