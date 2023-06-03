fbpx Vaccinations offered after possible hepatitis exposure at LA jail
Vaccinations offered after possible hepatitis exposure at LA jail

Health Jun 03, 2023
The Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles. | Photo courtesy of Downtowngal/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)
In the wake of a reported case of hepatitis A in a person who was recently detained at the Men’s Central Jail, Los Angeles County health officials Saturday will begin offering free hepatitis vaccinations to anyone who may have been exposed.

People who were at the jail between May 13 and May 28 were urged to get vaccinated against the virus.

Shots will be offered Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Obregon Park, 4021 E. First St., and Ted Watkins Memorial Park, 1335 E. 103rd St. Shots will be offered on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of next week at Market Street Center, 22900 Market St. in Santa Clarita.

Vaccinations are also available at Public Health walk-in clinics. Information about hours and locations is available online at publichealth.lacounty.gov/chs/nurseclinic.pdf.

“The hepatitis A virus, which causes a short-term liver infection, is found in the stool and blood of people who are infected,” Los Angeles County Public Health officials said. “Hepatitis A is usually transmitted through eating contaminated food, or through close contact with a person while infectious. Symptoms of hepatitis include fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, dark urine or yellow eyes/skin.”

Skip to content