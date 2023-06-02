fbpx Special election: Beverly Hills hotel project defeated by 80 votes
Special election: Beverly Hills hotel project defeated by 80 votes

Politics Jun 02, 2023
A rendering shows the proposed Chevel Blanc hotel in Beverly Hills. | Image courtesy of Peter Marino Architect
by
share with

A major development project that would have brought an exclusive Cheval Blanc hotel to Beverly Hills was officially defeated Friday, with final election returns showing the proposal falling by a mere 80 votes.

A total of 7,128 votes were counted from the May 23 special election, which included two ballot measures, both of which fell by razor-thin margins.

The Beverly Hills City Council had previously approved the measures for the hotel at Rodeo Drive and Little Santa Monica Boulevard, but they were forced to a public vote through a referendum drive led by the Unite Here union, which largely represents hotel and hospitality workers.

Some residents opposed the hotel plan, saying it would clash with the neighborhood’s character by going beyond the size normally allowed by zoning in the area.

But supporters insisted the high-end luxury hotel by French billionaire Bernard Arnault would bring a major infusion of cash into the city’s coffers.

According to final returns posted Friday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office:

— Measure B, which would have authorized zoning changes for the project, was defeated by a tally of 3,591 votes to 3,511, or 50.56% to 49.44%; while

— Measure C, which asked voters to approve the development agreement, lost by an almost identical tally of 3,594 to 3,513, or 50.57% to 49.43%.

A total of 7,128 ballots were processed and counted, which is 32.17% of the city’s registered voters, according to the county.

